LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/6 Kansas (21-4, 10-2) hits the road to take on West Virginia (14-11, 3-9) on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. CST. The contest will be televised on ESPN. Kansas won its 21st game for the 33rd consecutive season, a streak that started in 1989-90 and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I, with a 76-62 victory against Oklahoma State (2/14). West Virginia is looking to end a two-game losing streak after its 78-73 loss at Kansas State (2/14).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO