Spirit Airlines reports nationwide outage

Two of the largest budget airlines in the country will become one. The parent company of budget airline Frontier Airlines has announced they will purchase Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion deal. In our area, Frontier Airlines currently offers service out of Trenton-Mercer Airport and Philadelphia International. While Spirit Airlines...
On Monday, Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines announced a plan to merge to form the fifth-largest U.S. airline. This long-awaited merger could unlock new growth potential and $500 million of annual cost synergies. Spirit and Frontier may face pushback from antitrust regulators, many of whom are skeptical about further airline...
A California man was taken into custody Sunday following an incident aboard a Washington D.C.-bound American Airlines flight which was forced to make an emergency landing at Kansas City International Airport, FOX 8 News reports. Following the flight’s departure from Los Angeles, Juan Remberto Rivas, 50, walked up to the...
METRO ATLANTA — Verizon customers across Georgia reported network issues Monday afternoon. Downdetector.com showed reported outages across much of the state, and many people were complaining about a lack of bars on social media. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A Verizon spokesperson said, “We...
Two of the most commonly ridiculed airline companies are coming together in a merger that will be no laughing matter for the aviation business. Today, Spirit Airlines and Frontier announced the start of a $6.6 billion deal that will bring the two organizations under one umbrella and challenge the "The Big Four" airlines (American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines) for industry superiority.
Two discount airlines that fly out of multiple New Jersey airports — Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines — announced Monday they will merge to form the nation’s fifth largest carrier. Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal. The companies said Monday that the...
Spirit is being merged into Denver-based Frontier Airlines, as the two carriers announced in a blockbuster deal on Monday worth a total of $6.6 billion in cash and stocks. The merger, if it passes regulatory approval, will create the fifth-largest airline in the United States behind the Big Four of Delta, American, United, and Southwest.
On Monday, Spirit and Frontier announced plans to combine to form the country's fifth-largest airline. The deal gives Spirit shareholders a combination of a cash payout and stock, allowing them to participate in eventual upside. Spirit looks to be on the right trajectory even without a deal, making it a...
On Monday, Spirit and Frontier announced plans to combine in a deal valued at $6.6 billion. Frontier is technically the acquirer, meaning Spirit shareholders get a combination of Frontier shares and cash worth a premium to where the stock traded prior to the deal announcement. There could be some antitrust...
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) said on Monday it was resuming regular operations after a computer issue forced a temporary halt to airline operations. FlightAware, an airline tracking site, said U.S. low-cost airline Spirit on Monday had delayed 31%, or 225 flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said...
Weeks ago, Canadian truckers organized a convoy to protest the COVID vaccine mandates the country implemented. Taking inspiration from them, United States truckers are doing the same and have organized their own convoy for the same purpose. The New York Post reports the Great American Patriot Project (GAPP) started the...
Carnival Fascination, formerly known as Fascination and under her current name Century Harmony, has reached her final destination on a beach in Pakistan. The vessel will be broken up into scrap metal in the upcoming months at the ship-breaking yard in Gadani. It’s a sad end for the Fantasy-class cruise...
