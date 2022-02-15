ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Rivers of Rhythm’: Episode 3 Takes a Look at The Blues

By Lisa Konicki
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6iSI_0eEyQwXP00

In the third episode of a six-part series presented by American Songwriter and Renasant Bank, Rivers of Rhythm takes a deep look at the popularity of blues music as we celebrate Black History Month.

“The seeds of the blues were buried long ago, planted in the music of Africa, but harvested in the fields of the deep south,” says the narrator in the video. “It was the pain, the sorrow, the struggles through and after slavery that gave the blues the simple structure in this emotionally complex sound.”

Rivers of Rhythm—highlighting the work of The National Museum of African American Music—explores and celebrates the music genres and styles created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans.

In episode 3, titled The Blues, artists, alongside leading historians and museum curators, take a look at the history of the blues, which takes place after emancipation, from the late 19th to the early 20th century.

“Today we pay particular attention to the delta blues because of the number of influential musicians who came from that region of Mississippi, Arkansas. But you have blues performers in places like Virginia and North Carolina, who will become known as the piedmont blues, you have blues performers in Northern Mississippi, who become known as the hill country blues, you have all these kinds of regional styles that emerge at around the same time,” explains Dr. Steve Lewis of the National Museum of African American Music. “You have this new music that reflects kind of the new situation of which black people have found themselves after the end of slavery. So many blues songs, for example on subjects like travel or romantic relationships, we can think of them as explorations of the new freedoms that people had after emancipation.”

“Blues aesthetic is that message of encouragement in a tough time,” adds artist and producer Otto Gross. “That’s kind of the ethos that the music comes from—is this idea of struggle.”

After World War 1, African Americans migrated from the rural south to the urban north and brought the blues sound with them as they moved into the cities. The series looks at early artists such as Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, B.B. King, Big Mama Thornton, Muddy Waters, and T Bone Walker, and the influence they had on the genre.

“You don’t have American music without the blues,” says Katie Rainge-Briggs of the National Museum of African American Music. “The blues music opened the door and enabled an artist to tell their story on a popular stage. Rather than limiting their emotion to their home, to their church, now on stage, there can be an emotional camaraderie.”

Watch the full episode below and check out episodes 1 and 2 of Rivers of Rhythm HERE and HERE.

A new episode of Rivers of Rhythm will premiere here at American Songwriter each week for the next 3 weeks.

Episode 1: The Music of Africa – Watch HERE.

Episode 2: Spirituals & Gospel – Watch HERE.

Episode 3: The Blues – Watch below.

Episode 4: Jazz -Airs Feb. 22

Episode 5: Rhythm & Blues – Airs March 1

Episode 6: Hip Hop – Airs March 8

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Review: The Never-Ending Road Brings Mike Zito Home on the Live ‘Blues For The Southside’

“This is a traveling band folks and we’re happy to be doing it,” says Mike Zito when introducing “The Road Never Ends.” The song is not just one of the closing tracks on this live double-disc set, its title has been blues rocking guitarist Mike Zito’s mantra since 2008 when he released his first nationally distributed album. Fifteen years, about a dozen studio recordings, and countless miles later he’s still at it. In 2021 he returned to his St. Louis hometown to blow the doors off The Old Rock House club for nearly two hours. The tapes were running and this is the result.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Once Featured ‘Reacher’ Star Willa Fitzgerald in an Episode

Reacher actress Willa Fitzgerald once guest-starred on the hit police procedural Blue Bloods in a 2014 episode. The episode, titled “The Bogeyman,” follows Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny as he tries to find the source of a heroin epidemic. This leads him to a party where he encounters Lacey Sutherland played by Willa Fitzgerald. The teenager is trying to destroy evidence of drug use when she gets discovered. Of course, her parents are convinced she’s a model citizen.
TV & VIDEOS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Take a look inside Ground Zero, Morgan Freeman’s new blues club on the Mississippi Coast

A new music venue, co-owned by Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman, is set to open in Biloxi in the coming days. The second location of Clarksdale’s Ground Zero Blues Club, located on Howard Avenue, is set to have its opening concert on Friday featuring blues artist Lucious Spiller, and it’s grand opening concert with musicians Bobby Rush, Lightnin’ Malcolm & RL Boyce and Sharde Thomas & Rising Star Band on Feb. 18. The venue will offer lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday starting Feb. 16.
BILOXI, MS
American Songwriter

Watch the Trailer for New Elvis Biopic

There is a new biopic coming all about the King of Rock and Roll. The movie, which is the brainchild of Baz Luhrmann, has reportedly been in the works for some time, largely because Luhrmann and company did not have the right actor to play Elvis. But they do now....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muddy Waters
Person
B.b. King
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Bessie Smith
American Songwriter

Top 22 Jim Morrison Quotes

Few musicians in history have been considered such heady, thoughtful poets as has Jim Morrison, the frontman for the 1960s powerhouse band The Doors. With his curly locks, bare chest, and thoughtful tongue, Morrison raised a number of eyebrows with what he had to say as much as how he said it.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Exclusive Premiere: The Brothers Comatose Release “Working For Somebody Else”

Today (February 17), American Songwriter is premiering the latest single, “Working For Somebody Else,” from the San Francisco-based bluegrass band The Brothers Comatose,. The new song is part of their new LP, When It All Falls Apart, the five-piece string band is set to release in May. The group, which is comprised of brothers Ben (guitar, vocals) and Alex Morrison (banjo, vocals), along with Steve Height (bass), Philip Brezina (violin), and Greg Fleischut (mandolin), have a number of tour dates in the works, too, which you can see below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#The Blues#Episodes#Music Genres#Renasant Bank#African Americans
American Songwriter

Coachella, Stagecoach Drop COVID Precautions for 2022 Festivals

Coachella and its sister event, Stagecoach will drop all COVID-19 precautions when both music festivals return in April and May 2022. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will be held two consecutive weekends on April 15-17 and April 22-24, updated its “Health & Safety Rules” web page to read: “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.”
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Dann Rogers Talks Songwriting, Uncle Kenny Rogers, John Lennon, Fasting and Much More

Dann Rogers, who is the nephew of famed songwriter and performer Kenny Rogers, has seen just about every side of the music business ever since the day he was born. Dann, who released his latest single, “Lesson in Love,” earlier this year, has written hits, composed and produced records, listened to legends, and been there in the moment when timeless genius strikes. Yet, he’s one of those guys who doesn’t do it all for the limelight. Rather, he does it for the art and connection music provides.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick Extend 2022 North American Tour

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick have extended their North American tour. Cheap Trick, who previously postponed their tour due to coronavirus, will join Stewart in the opening slot and have added 19 additional dates to the summer tour. The 38-date tour will cross the U.S. and Canada with multiple dates...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy