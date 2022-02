The Golden State Warriors of the late-2010’s will forever be considered as one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. It’s not everyday that you have the greatest shooter of all time in Stephen Curry team up with one of the best scorers to have ever picked up a basketball in Kevin Durant. Add the likes of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala into the mix and what you have is a team that absolutely dominated the NBA for half a decade.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO