Nebraska State

Judge denies Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry's push to move trial

 4 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attempt to move his trial from the California district where he...

Nebraska eyes pandemic money to ease housing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The push to build affordable new homes in Nebraska and ease the state’s chronic housing shortage could get a big boost this year. Housing advocates and realtors implored state lawmakers Tuesday to spend some of Nebraska’s $1.04 billion in federal pandemic assistance on affordable housing.
NEBRASKA STATE
Omaha’s mask mandate is lifted by city health director

OMAHA — Masks are no longer mandated in Omaha. Dr. Lindsay Huse, health director for the City of Omaha and for the Douglas County Health Department, lifted the mask mandate Wednesday for certain indoor spaces in Omaha. Huse, in her role as city health director, announced the change by...
OMAHA, NE
Scottsbluff man sentenced to 10 years on meth charges

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Dillon Morgan, 24, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief United States Chief District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Morgan to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Gov. Ricketts to host 'Water & Taxes' Town Hall in McCook

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host a “Water & Taxes” town hall in McCook on Friday morning, February 25th. The Governor will also hold “Water & Taxes” town halls in Kearney, Nebraska City, and Norfolk this Friday, February 18th. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver much-needed tax relief to Nebraskans.
KEARNEY, NE
Neb. lawmaker wants Holocaust discussion in schools

Eleanor Dunning said she was shocked when she saw a fellow college student throw up a Nazi signal, and doubly so when the student escaped repercussion from school officials. State Sen. Jen Day of the Gretna area said she was stunned to learn via recent email that an Omaha area school had tried to teach lessons of the Holocaust but stopped after receiving pushback.
NEBRASKA STATE
Bill to cut Neb. state income taxes, corporate taxes runs into filibuster

LINCOLN — State lawmakers traded one filibuster for another Wednesday as debate began on a major proposal to reduce state income taxes. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said that Legislative Bill 939 would make Nebraska more competitive when it comes to individual and corporate income taxes and that the state’s surplus of tax revenue means some money should be returned “to the people.”
LINCOLN, NE
South Dakota Senate passes Noem's vaccine mandate bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans are giving support to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to allow employees to gain exemptions from their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The bill drew just four opposition votes in the 35-member Senate. It will next go to the House. Noem...
HEALTH
Group to challenge Lincoln's new discrimination ordinance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The day after the Lincoln city council passed an ordinance that expanded an anti-discrimination lawsuit to include sexual orientation and gender identity, a group is launching a petition drive to put the question on the ballot. The council passed an ordinance Monday night that also...
LINCOLN, NE
Virus hospitalizations, cases still falling across state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus hospitalizations and cases continues to decline sharply across Nebraska giving hospitals some relief. But hospital officials said Monday that their facilities remain busy with non-COVID-19 patients, and they are dealing with ongoing staff shortages and a backlog of procedures that were delayed during last month’s surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska lawmakers consider dropping social security tax

A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Tax cut coming for those who inherit property in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Those who inherit property in Nebraska would pay less in taxes under a bill given final approval Friday by the State Legislature. Legislative Bill 310, introduced by State Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, would increase what is exempt from state inheritance taxes and reduce the rates paid by more distant relatives and nonrelatives.
NEBRASKA STATE
