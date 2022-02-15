ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Heights, OH

$2M bond for Bedford Heights mom charged in stabbing death of 5-year-old

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7LrP_0eEyPtvR00

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The mother charged with stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death was arraigned on Tuesday morning.

Menokka Karr Nealy, 29, pleaded not guilty and her bond was set at $2 million. The case was sent to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

She is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault. She was arrested at the scene in a Northfield Road apartment in Bedford Heights where police found the child, E’nijah Noell Holland, dead on the floor in the bedroom with multiple stab wounds, according to a release.

According to investigators, Nealy had a chilling phone conversation with E’nijah’s father a short time earlier when he says she admitted to harming the little girl. He, along with other relatives, called police for a welfare check.

FOX 8 was told the child’s father had been concerned about the wellbeing of his daughter and was trying to gain custody of the 5-year-old, but hearings in family court were delayed for a variety of reasons.

“It’s still early in the investigation, so we are not sure what motivated any of this, but just speaking to the mother, it’s our understanding that she stabbed her. We’re not sure why,” said Detective Ericka Payne. “We just know it was multiple times and it was a kitchen knife.”

