BEIJING, China (KXAN) — Beijing is the first city to host both the summer and winter Olympic Games – and climate studies show it could be the last. A study from the University of Waterloo is projecting by 2050, the earth’s temperature will go up by four degrees. That doesn’t bode well considering for the first time, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics relied on fake snow for its mountain venues.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO