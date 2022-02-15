ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Union Grove Middle School removes ‘Dragonwings’ from curriculum

By Lexi Spivak
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8rvx_0eEyOjx600

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of parents have been pushing to get the book Dragonwings pulled from the sixth-grade curriculum at Union Grove Middle School in Blount County.

The book describes a Chinese boy’s immigration to America and his experiences in the early 1900s. It’s the book’s terminology, profanity, violence, drug use, and depiction of prostitutes causing some parents to question its place on the required reading list.

Candidate withdraws from Knox County Schools superintendent race

“I was just like any other parent, I had my head in the sand, didn’t really keep up with what my kid was reading,” began David Coleman, a parent of one Union Grove Middle School student.

Coleman spoke about when Dragonwings first caused him to raise an eyebrow. “When it starts in on ‘white demons’ it got my attention,” he explained. “It says anything that is American and/or white is a demon, a demoness for females, the English language is demonic, and it goes on for 300 pages.”

Coleman said all this in addition to the profanity and other graphic images in the book lead to him pulling his daughter from the class. He also asked the district for an official review.

“They made the decision to remove the book from the school,” said Coleman of the review committee. A letter was also sent to Union Grove’s sixth-grade parents to confirm the change in curriculum.

No change to ‘Maus’ ban at McMinn County Schools despite backlash

Now that the book has been removed from his daughter’s class, he said he’s confused about why it’s not being removed from the other Blount County middle school classrooms.

Coleman affirmed he wants students to be informed and learn from the past, he just felt it could be done with a more appropriate book.

“I am all in favor of educating our kids on the sins of our past, there’s no question the sins are many,” said Coleman. “We should not avoid discussing the racism of our nation’s past, it is important that we learn from our past, but this book has the wrong approach.”

Blount County School District officials sent a statement to WATE 6 On Your Side News about the debate. It can be read in its entirety below.

Blount County Schools teaches Tennessee state standards.  Our curriculum containing high quality instructional materials has been approved by the Tennessee Department of Education. Our district is following board policy 4.403 related to reconsideration of instructional materials. If families have a question about their child’s instructional program, our team is happy to help.  Please reach out to the district office or your child’s school for additional information.  Blount County Schools is committed to graduating students equipped to achieve excellence.

Blount County School District


Coleman said as he pushes forward, he wanted the school district officials to know he’s not against them.

“We’re trying to draw a line in the sand that says we are going to follow policies moving forward, we are going to have parents’ involvement in the curriculum,” he said. “That’s the policy that’s on your website.”

City of Knoxville aims to tackle uptick in downtown noise complaints

Coleman also clarified that he is not asking the book be removed from the Blount County School libraries, he just does not want it to be part of the required curriculum.

Coleman said he is concerned the approval process for the reading materials was not followed. He has submitted a public records request to dig deeper into the process.

There is also a petition to remove Dragonwings from required coursework at all Blount County Schools. As of Monday evening, more than 130 people have signed it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

5 MS school districts to dismiss early

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five school districts in Mississippi will be closing early Thursday ahead of the severe weather that’s expected to hit the Mid-South. The following districts in Mississippi will dismiss classes around noon: North Tippah School District at 11:45 a.m. Benton County School Districts at 11:45 a.m. Corinth School District at 12:30 p.m. Marshall […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

TN bill targets parents behind on child support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Parents three years or more behind on child support could lose custody or visitation rights if one Tennessee bill becomes law. HB 1866 cleared a House committee this week but is already stirring up debate among Tennessee lawmakers. “Why do we want to add more tools to remove the father?” said Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Education
City
Knoxville, TN
Blount County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Blount County, TN
WREG

Several Rotavirus cases confirmed in children in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says it’s seeing a surge in the number of children infected with the rotavirus in the Mid-South. A total of 13 cases have been confirmed. Six of those cases are Shelby County residents between the age of six months and 2 years old. The other 7 cases […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crime Commission unveils 5-year plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders unveiled a new plan to fight crime in Memphis and Shelby County. The Crime Commission describes this five-year plan as balanced, evidence-based, and informed. The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission announced a new 5-year safe community action plan with some key players. “Many times we are asked what are we doing,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Coleman
WREG

Tennessee father and son charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son from Middle Tennessee are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach on the U.S. Capitol. Mark Waynick, 51, and his son, Jerry McKane Waynick, 19, both of Charlotte, Tennessee, were arrested in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Libraries#School District#Union Grove Middle School#Chinese#Knox County Schools#American#Union Grove#Mcminn County Schools
WREG

Logan hopes action plan helps fight crime in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan introduced a new action plan Wednesday to help fight crime and blight, and bring people together in Cordova. The plan formed after a recent meeting she had with constituents and business owners who voiced concerns. The Memphis Police Office showed city councilmembers Tuesday a breakdown of reported crimes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW customers sound off on increased utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– After the massive power outage from the ice storm, Memphis Light Gas and Water customers are now sounding off online about increased bills. Some customers say their bill this month has doubled, causing financial strain. MLGW said an increase should be expected during winter. Back in November, Memphis, Light, Gas and Water warned […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

McNairy County clerk and wife indicted over false timesheets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced the indictment of two former McNairy County Court Clerks after an investigation by the state. The Comptroller’s Office said that Byron and Stephanie Maxedon have been indicted regarding irregularities in timesheets submitted by Stephanie Maxedon. Stephanie Maxedon served as McNairy’s Deputy County Court Clerk from Oct. 14, […]
MCNAIRY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WREG

New rules mean hospitals must post prices, but few do

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A national advocacy group found only one Mid-South hospital fully complied with new federal rules for price transparency for healthcare services. The new federal law requires hospitals be more transparent about prices by posting the numbers in various capacities. The lack of compliance could leave patients confused and at risk. Jackie Tillman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter. Multiple people spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on […]
AUSTIN, TX
WREG

Suspect in Young Dolph’s death released in Indiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect in connection with the murder of rapper Young Dolph is now wanted in Memphis, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. U.S. Marshals arrested Shundale Barnett along with accused killer Justin Johnson on Jan. 11 in Indiana. Barnett was a passenger in the vehicle driven with Johnson when he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy