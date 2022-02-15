ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville Triumph, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announce partnership

By Sydney Broadus
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPSA) – Greenville Triumph and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced their partnership in a Tuesday morning press conference.

According to officials, Greenville Triumph and SRHS have signed a three-year agreement for SRHS to become the official medical partner of the Greenville Triumph.

Dr. Wayne Davis, MD, will serve as the Triumph’s medical provider, SRHS officials said. He said the players will not only have access to him but to all the services provided at the SRHS’s Pehlam Medical Center.

