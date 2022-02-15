WBNV's Rocket Man Weekend begins Friday

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will begin a new production this weekend as previews for "Stick Fly" begin Friday evening, Feb. 11. The Reps website describes the play as follows: The LeVay family’s annual summer vacation to Martha’s Vineyard is thrown into a state of disarray by long-standing tensions, sibling rivalries and a drunken game of Scrabble. This Outer Critics Circle Nominee for Outstanding New Broadway Play explores class, race and generational dynamics through the eyes of a modern African-American family.
