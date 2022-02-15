Questions for Kurelic - Fire away in The Dean’s Office

Former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson has been given the green light to attend Georgia’s Pro Day next month, thanks to an Athens courtroom, according to OnlineAthens. However, the school has yet to decide if it will allow Anderson, who was accused of rape in the fall, to attend the event. If Georgia does not allow Anderson to do so, he will hold a private workout for scouts, according to the report.

