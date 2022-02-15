Questions for Kurelic - Fire away in The Dean’s Office

Former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson has been given the green light to attend Georgia’s Pro Day next month, thanks to an Athens courtroom, according to OnlineAthens. However, the school has yet to decide if it will allow Anderson, who was accused of rape in the fall, to attend the event. If Georgia does not allow Anderson to do so, he will hold a private workout for scouts, according to the report.
Today is a biggie for Ohio State on the recruiting trail. The Buckeye State's top Class of 2023 prospect will make his college plan known. Findlay's Luke Montgomery will announce his commitment on CBS HQ at 3 p.m. EST. Montgomery's finalists include Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson, Michigan and Notre Dame. He's the nation's No. 4-ranked offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Michigan extended a scholarship offer to 2023 Top100 safety and Notre Dame verbal commitment Peyton Bowen on Wednesday, he reported via his Twitter account. The offer from the Wolverines is the 31st of the process for Bowen as he also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M among others.
BRADENTON, Fla. -- IMG Academy held its pro day Thursday, with more than 80 prospects participating. One of those prospects is 247Sports Composite five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. Mauigoa is a put together prospect who is taking his recruiting process seriously, but is in no rush to make a decision. Mauigoa is originally from Pago Pago, American Samoa, and now plays 16 hours away from home.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dodger, an explosive detection canine for the State Fire Marshal Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, passed away Tuesday at 13. "Dodger had been the backbone of our canine program for years," said Kevin S. Reardon, State Fire Marshal. "This is a tremendous loss and we will certainly miss Dodger but he will live forever in our hearts."
Ohio State suffered its first home loss of the 2021-22 season, dropping a 75-62 decision to visiting Iowa Saturday at Value City Arena. All-American candidate Keegan Murray had 24 points and his brother Kris added 11 for the Hawkeyes, who bounced back from a rough home loss to Michigan two nights earlier. Jordan Bohannon had 10 points for the Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7)
Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate and IU class of 2022 signee CJ Gunn had another monster game on Friday night with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Gunn scored 20 of Lawrence North’s first 40 points. He talks with Peegs.com about his game, his development and his future at Indiana.
Following Iowa's loss at home to Michigan on Thursday, the Hawkeyes will return to the floor on Saturday, Feb. 19 to take on Ohio State. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 18 in the country while Iowa is unranked, and are looking for its first quadrant I victory of the season.
He’s one of the more unique and dynamic prospects on the board defensively. Tony Rojas has played cornerback, linebacker, and defensive end while also standing out as the star running back at Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia. As a junior this school year, the four-star prospect was tabbed...
