ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Porticello on course for Triumph prep at Haydock

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdlMY_0eEyMThw00

Gary Moore says Triumph Hurdle hope Porticello worked well ahead of Saturday’s tilt at the William Hill Super Odds Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock.

Winner of three of his four starts over hurdles, he took the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow on his last run over Christmas.

Currently a 10-1 chance with Hills and Sky Bet for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, making him the shortest British-trained contender for the race, the Horsham handler is hopeful the Olly Harris-owned four-year-old will pass his prep run with flying colours.

“It is all systems go for Saturday,” said Moore on Tuesday.

The ground is going to be what he wants up there and it looks like there will be a bit of pace in the race, so fingers crossed

“He galloped good this morning. I was very pleased with him. As long as everything is all right for the rest of the week, then he goes on Saturday.

“I’m expecting him to run very well. I hope so, anyway.

“The ground is going to be what he wants up there and it looks like there will be a bit of pace in the race, so fingers crossed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Haydock and Wincanton call morning inspections

Saturday’s high-profile meetings at Haydock and Wincanton will both need to pass morning inspections as Britain continues to feel the effects of Storm Eunice. It was left to Kelso to fly the flag for racing in Britain on Friday after scheduled fixtures at Fakenham, Lingfield and Southwell all had to be abandoned.
SPORTS
newschain

Prestige prize in Hillcrest’s sights at Haydock

Henry Daly is keen to find out more about Hillcrest in Saturday’s Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock. The seven-year-old was unbeaten in his first three novice hurdles this season, including a Listed Cheltenham race, before taking in a Grade Two back at Prestbury Park last month.
SPORTS
newschain

Outbox bags big-race victory in Qatar

Outbox landed a sizeable payday as he claimed top honours in the H H The Amir Trophy at Doha in Qatar on Saturday. Trained by Archie Watson and ridden by Hollie Doyle, Outbox was one of two British raiders along with Fox Tal from Andrew Balding’s yard. While the...
WORLD
newschain

Haydock and Wincanton cards given green light

Saturday’s high-profile meetings at Haydock and Wincanton will go as scheduled after both tracks passed early-morning inspections. With the effects of Storm Eunice leading to Friday fixtures at Fakenham, Lingfield and Southwell to be abandoned, there were fears Saturday’s programme could also be affected. Haydock’s clerk of the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Moore
newschain

Daly hails Haydock hero Hillcrest following impressive verdict

Henry Daly’s giant Hillcrest galloped his rivals into submission and halved in price for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham next month after winning the Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock. Having unseated Richard Patrick at Cheltenham last time out, losing his unbeaten record over hurdles in the process, Daly...
WORLD
newschain

Fakir D’Oudairies edges victory in Ascot Chase

Fakir D’Oudairies became the latest Irish raider to claim big-race honours on British soil with a battling victory in the Betfair Ascot Chase. The raiding party’s dominance of last year’s Cheltenham Festival is well documented at this stage, while earlier this season A Plus Tard lifted the Betfair Chase and Tornado Flyer plundered the King George.
WORLD
newschain

Nigel Clough critical of refereeing in Mansfield draw at Newport

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough blamed the referee for his side being pegged back by Newport in a tempestuous 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade. Clough’s men deservedly led 1-0 through a Josh Pask own goal midway through the second half before John-Joe O’Toole was sent off and Sky Bet League Two top scorer Dom Telford levelled from the penalty spot eight minutes from time.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haydock#William Hill#Fingers Crossed#Triumph Hurdle#Uk#British
newschain

Ash Palmer fires leaders Stockport to victory over Woking

Ash Palmer scored the only goal as 10-man Stockport extended their lead at the top of the National League to six points with a 1-0 win over Woking. Ryan Rydel’s 72nd-minute corner found Palmer, who beat the defender to head home and give his side a third successive victory in all competitions.
SOCCER
newschain

Skytastic headlines Ascot double for Thomas and Deutsch

Sam Thomas earned a big Saturday double at a wind-swept Ascot on Saturday, with Skytastic and Good Risk At All both scoring in style. The former rider had plenty of days to remember in the saddle, with big-race success on the likes of Denman, and he learned plenty from the likes of Venetia Williams and Paul Nicholls, so it is no surprise to see him carving out the next successful phase of his career, as a trainer.
SPORTS
newschain

Ayr extend unbeaten run with win at Inverness

Sean McGinty and Tomi Adeloye were on target as Ayr extended their unbeaten cinch Championship run to three matches after a narrow 2-1 victory at 10-man Inverness. The promotion-challenging hosts enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening half hour and David Carson headed a close effort over from the right of the box.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Canadian police clear parliament’s streets to end siege

Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their lorries and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s parliament buildings. With protesters in clear retreat under the increasing pressure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ben Garner happy to maintain momentum as Swindon beat Carlisle

Ben Garner was delighted to see his Swindon side claim another big win as they thumped relegation-threatened Carlisle 3-0. Harry McKirdy stole the show against his former club as he opened the scoring before getting both assists at Brunton Park. Josh Davison bagged his third goal in two games before...
SOCCER
newschain

Harry McKirdy on target again as Swindon down Carlisle

Swindon moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places following a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Carlisle. Harry McKirdy scored his 13th league goal of the season in the first half before Josh Davison and Louie Barry added more after the interval. The Cumbrians started well with Callum Guy...
SOCCER
newschain

Wayne Brown critical of ‘criminal’ Colchester defending

Colchester’s interim boss Wayne Brown said he “could not justify” some of his side’s “criminal” defending during their 3-0 defeat at Northampton. Brown was generally pleased with his side’s performance but hit out at the defending for Northampton’s goals, particularly Fraser Horsfall’s header.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy