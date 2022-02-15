Porticello on course for Triumph prep at Haydock

Gary Moore says Triumph Hurdle hope Porticello worked well ahead of Saturday’s tilt at the William Hill Super Odds Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock.

Winner of three of his four starts over hurdles, he took the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow on his last run over Christmas.

Currently a 10-1 chance with Hills and Sky Bet for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, making him the shortest British-trained contender for the race, the Horsham handler is hopeful the Olly Harris-owned four-year-old will pass his prep run with flying colours.

“It is all systems go for Saturday,” said Moore on Tuesday.

The ground is going to be what he wants up there and it looks like there will be a bit of pace in the race, so fingers crossed

“He galloped good this morning. I was very pleased with him. As long as everything is all right for the rest of the week, then he goes on Saturday.

“I’m expecting him to run very well. I hope so, anyway.

