U.S. Gold to raise $2.5M in stock and warrants offering

CarParts.com has an interesting business model and the firm continues to grow at a nice clip as a result. Lately, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one industry that has flourished from a revenue and profitability perspective has been the automotive space. In particular, automotive retailers and automotive parts retailers. One company that fits this latter description that has a unique business model focused solely on providing parts and services online is a firm called CarParts.com (PRTS). Recently, the company's share price has taken quite a beating. This comes even as revenue has grown at a rapid pace and as profitability has suffered to some degree. Based on all the data provided, while the company does continue to expand at a nice clip, shares today are priced at levels that probably just don't make sense for any but the most patient investors.

