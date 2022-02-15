ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.

Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RMMy_0eEyLRyh00
Quesos La Ricura Ltd.

Quesos La Ricura Ltd. is recalling 2478 units of Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese with Hot Peppers, according to FoodSafetyNews. The product contains elevated levels of coliform.

The company sold the fresh cheese in 11 states, including Massachusetts, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Iowa, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Customers should be looking for 14oz packages of Quesos La Ricura Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese with Hot Peppers. The fresh cheese in the recall has a “sell by” date of March 20th, 2022. Since it hasn’t yet expired, you might still have the Mi Ranchito product in your fridge.

What is coliform

Coliform bacteria are commonly found in warm-blooded animals’ digestive systems. Soil, plants, and surface water can also test positive for coliform.

Typically, the contents of coliform in water and other products will not get anyone sick. The family of bacteria includes different types of pathogens, but tests usually concern “total coliforms” rather than specific types.

If the total coliform count is high, then there’s a risk that harmful pathogens might be present in a product. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall cites elevated levels of coliform. That’s why the company is recalling the product.

The CDC also explains that fecal coliform bacteria are a specific kind of total coliform. And E. coli is part of this group of coliform. Testing for E. coli is common, with health authorities usually searching for a specific type. That’s the E. coli O157:H7 variant that can be harmful to humans. The presence of O157:H7 can lead to food and drink recalls.

That said, this particular fresh cheese recall doesn’t reference the presence of E. coli. Also, FoodSafetyNews doesn’t mention any cases of illnesses connected to the fresh cheese in this recall.

Here’s what to do

If you have Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese at home, you should avoid it even if you haven’t gotten sick after eating part of it. The company advises buyers to return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you think you’ve experienced any adverse effects after eating the fresh cheese in the recall, you should seek medical guidance from a doctor.

A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement for the Quesos La Ricura recall isn’t available at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

If you bought this popular dollar store product, there’s an urgent recall

The winter is raging on and it’ll be a few months until most people get to lounge in the sun again. But just in case you decide to go on vacation and dig up your beach gear from storage, you should make sure that the beach loungers you have at home aren’t part of a brand new Family Dollar recall. The products pose of risk of injury, as they can collapse unexpectedly and injure the user.
CHINA
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coliform Bacteria#Food And Drink#Quesos La Ricura Ltd#Cdc
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Salad Dressing Brands

A company recalled several salad dressing products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. Conagra Brands, Inc. announced on Friday, Jan. 28, that it is recalling some of its Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings because the products contain eggs, which aren't declared on the product label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria

The Royal Ice Cream Company from Connecticut has announced a recall for some of its ice cream, which was shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on February 4. Those containers may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can make you unpleasantly sick. The company is recalling specific batches...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ohmymag.co.uk

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in your toenails

A medical expert says there are two warning signs of cholesterol complication that can be spotted in one’s toenails. Although cholesterol plays an important role in the body in terms of metabolism, high levels can increase the risk of health problems such as heart conditions or stroke. Toenail Indicators.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Big Stomach in Females? 7 Causes

For many women, gaining fat in the stomach area occurs with age. As you get older, your metabolism slows down and doesn’t burn as many calories. Menopause can also cause insulin resistance and lead to excess belly fat that is hard to lose with just diet and exercise alone.
WEIGHT LOSS
WKRC

A frozen food is being recalled and it may be in your freezer

UNDATED (WKRC) - Another frozen food item is being recalled from grocery stores. Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach has issued a recall after finding traces of Listeria on its spinach, a bacteria that could be fatal for some people. The spinach is sold in 12-ounce bags and the FDA is urging...
FOOD SAFETY
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
BGR.com

BGR.com

302K+
Followers
7K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy