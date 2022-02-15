American International launches online mail-order pharmacy EPIQ Scripts

On February 13, 2022, CBR, majority owner of Cornerstone Building Brands, announced a take private bid of $24.65 per share. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) received a firm proposal on February 13, 2022, to take the company private by its 51% majority owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CBR) at $24.65 per share. Shares naturally rose from its Friday close of $18.40 to close at $22.44, up almost 22%. The bid has been characterized as a "best and final" offer by CBR. This bid spread of $2.21 represents a 9.8% upside on the current share price. If you have been long shares, this is already a nice return but the question is whether it is worth continuing to hold shares to close this spread. This article looks at the information we know now to try to assess the risk of a deal break.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO