Two-time Olympic champion David Wise took home the silver in the Olympic ski halfpipe final with his first-run score of 90.75. The 31-year-old Wise was the only winner the men’s event had ever known. He took the title at its Olympic debut in 2014 and again in 2018. Alex Ferreira of the United States threw down a strong first run, twirling his right ski pole at the bottom in elation, to end up with the bronze.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO