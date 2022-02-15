ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers finding defensive identity under new coach Jay Woodcroft

Sportsnet.ca
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually, the “bump “ a new head coach provides is about goals and energy. A new boss brings new opportunity, and that translates into an extra goal, an extra step. Here in Edmonton however, the requirement was quite the opposite, and the coaching change — firing Dave Tippett and bringing Jay...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
sports360az.com

Coyotes’ Decision To Use ASU Arena Raises More Questions Than It Answers

After weeks of rumors and speculation, the Arizona Coyotes confirmed the worst-kept secret in hockey on Monday – that they will move into Arizona State’s new 5,000 seat multi-purpose arena for at least the next two years. The announcement put to rest any notion that the franchise would...
NHL
96.1 The Breeze

Jack Eichel Returning to Buffalo Soon

The Buffalo Sabres are on pace to miss the playoffs for the 11th straight year. They're 19 points back of the Boston Bruins, who hold down the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The past 11 years have been extremely tough for hockey fans in Buffalo. Not only...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 2 - What could the Canucks get in return for Tyler Motte?

Dan and Sat talk about the trade chips that the Canucks have on their roster and what Tyler Motte could potentially get in return. Also, hear from Don Taylor as he talks all things Canucks, and Sandra Prusina stops by to break down the women's hockey tournament in Beijing.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Feb. 14: The Office, Super Bowl, and the Calgary Canucks

Feb. 14: The Office, Super Bowl, and the Calgary Canucks. Caroline, Lindsey, and Lina discuss a busy 24 hours, including the Rams winning the Super Bowl and the Calgary Flames acquiring yet another former Canuck in Tyler Toffoli. Now Playing. Feb. 7: Olympic Hype with Canadian Olympian Jane Channel. February...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Woodcroft
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Sportsnet.ca

Tyler Toffoli Finds a New Home in Calgary

Flames POV on the Toffoli Trade with Brad Treliving. Jeff and Producer Matt talk about Jaromir Jagr on his 50th birthday and react to comments made by Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon (1:16). Next, Brad Treliving discusses the move to bring Tyler Toffoli to Calgary, and why he isn’t big on making deals on trade deadline day (16:57). Then Eric Engels gives the Montreal perspective on the deal between the Habs and Flames, how the fan base has reacted to the trade, and who might be next to move (1:16). To wrap, Colby Armstrong reminisces about his time playing with Martin St. Louis and discuss how the Penguins have surprised everyone this season (1:41). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

The best of Halford and Brough 02/15/22

The best of Halford and Brough for Tuesday, February 15th includes all the Canucks trade talk, whether it's Boeser or JT Miller. Also hear from Thomas Drance. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Despite losses, Canadiens continue making gains under St. Louis

MONTREAL — We promise this won’t be a rant about moral victories, especially with the Montreal Canadiens having dropped their 10th consecutive game. Even if they showed their best of this week in what turned out to be a 5-3 loss Sunday to a Buffalo Sabres team no one would label a world-beater, it wasn’t good enough and the result reflected it. Too many costly errors, not enough chances capitalized on, yet another loss.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Nhl#Nurse
Sportsnet.ca

Prospect of Interest: New Canadiens forward Emil Heineman

Kent Hughes isn’t waiting until the trade deadline to begin reshaping the Montreal Canadiens roster. The team’s new general manager traded forward Tyler Toffoli to Calgary Flames and got Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman, a top-10-protected first-round pick in 2022 plus a 2023 fifth-round pick as the return. Pitlick,...
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Wright, Savoie among 40 players invited to CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Shane Wright, Matthew Savoie, Connor Geekie and Pavel Mintyukov were among the 40 players invited Tuesday to go head-to-head in the rescheduled CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which is back after a year's absence. The Canadian Hockey League and National Hockey League Central Scouting announced the list of players who have...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Tyler Toffoli trade a logical move for both Flames and Canadiens

MONTREAL -- This was percolating over the weekend, and it boiled over on Monday morning. The Montreal Canadiens traded Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 top-10-protected first-round pick, unsigned prospect Emil Heineman, a 2023 fifth-rounder and right-winger Tyler Pitlick, and it has the potential to be a good deal for both teams.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Argonauts add another offensive weapon in speedster Brandon Banks

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts added another free-agent offensive weapon Sunday in former Tiger-Cat receiver Brandon (Speedy B) Banks. The 34-year-old Banks spent the last eight seasons in Hamilton, a receiving and return threat who was named the CFL’s most outstanding player in 2019 and top special-teams player in 2015.
NFL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Chabot out for Senators against Blues

Bergeron to rejoin Bruins, won't play against Rangers; Brassard sidelined for Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Ottawa Senators. Thomas Chabot has an undisclosed injury and will not play for the Senators against the St. Louis Blues...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Lack of balanced attack derailing Jets' search for consistency

WINNIPEG – The look of sheer disappointment on the face of Nate Schmidt as he sat at the podium, leaned back, collected his thoughts and took another stab at trying to answer the pressing question about breaking the win-one-lose-one cycle told you all you need to know about the state of this Winnipeg Jets season.
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Wild get 6th straight home win….Flames acquire Toffoli with Canadiens

UNDATED (AP) — A two-goal deficit did little to cool off the Minnesota Wild on Monday. The Wild earned a 7-4 win over the Red Wings as rookie Matt Boldy recorded his first career hat trick and had an assist. The Wings led 2-0 until Boldy scored twice in a 2:05 span of the first period. He completed his hat trick in the second period with his second power-play goal of the night.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-19-6) AT BUFFALO SABRES (15-24-8) 7 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders wrap up their four-game road trip with their final stop against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. After losing two straight, the Islanders are in need of a win...
NHL
sportstalkline.com

Edmonton Oilers Trade Deadline Primer: A Look At Targets

In a new series called Trade Deadline Primer, The Oilers Fanatic will take a look at the Oilers forwards, defense and goaltending to see where the fits are, where the holes are and which players could be made available as trade bait. In the final instalment of the series, we take a look at my targets for the Edmonton Oilers. #LetsGoOilers.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy