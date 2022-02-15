Tom Petty’s Fillmore concerts to be released as a box set

The Flat Rock Playhouse presents The Music of Tom Petty, Feb. 24-March 5 at the Leiman Mainstage. Returning to perform the music of this legendary band are Flat Rock Playhouse favorites Eric Anthony, Paul Babelay, Dustin Brayley, Ryan Dunn, Ryan Guerra and Nat Zegree. In addition to their 2021 performance of The Music of Queen, these incredible performers have entertained audiences in Million Dollar Quartet, Music on the Rock® concerts such as Bubblegum Pop, Pickin’ and a Grinnin’, The Music of the Beatles and The Eagles, and beyond. “The theatre is very lucky to work with wonderful talent from all over the country,” says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. “We feel especially blessed when these great artists want to come back to Flat Rock Playhouse time and time again to perform for our community. These guys have sold out nearly every Music on the Rock® performance they’ve brought to the Rock over the last decade, and we expect the same for The Music of Tom Petty.”

FLAT ROCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO