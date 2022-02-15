ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Petty’s Fillmore concerts to be released as a box set

By Mel Fisher
In 1997 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers did a 20-night stand at the famed Fillmore in San Francisco. Now some of those iconic performances will be featured in an upcoming box set!. The news comes from a very reliable source–...

