ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges higher as Ukraine tensions ease

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2702 to 1.2753 * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.9% * Canadian bond yields rise across curve TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as fears eased that Russia would invade Ukraine, but gains for the currency were capped by a pullback in oil prices and domestic data showing that housing starts fell in January. Stocks made a modest recovery and the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, fell 2.9% to $92.73 a barrel. Prices were supported in recent weeks by the prospect of a disruption in Russian energy supplies. The Canadian dollar was up 0.1% at 1.2720 to the greenback, or 78.62 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2702 to 1.2753. Canadian housing starts fell 3% in January compared with the previous month as a decline in multiple urban starts outweighed a gain in single-detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed. Canada's inflation report for January, due on Wednesday, could offer clues on the outlook for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. Money markets expect the central bank to tighten next month for the first time since October 2018. Meanwhile, Canada is planning to impose emergency measures not used for more than 50 years to cut off funding for truckers responsible for nationwide protests that have gridlocked Ottawa, the nation's capital, for weeks. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 3.1 basis points at 1.937%, after touching on Friday its highest level in nearly three years at 1.961%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Ukraine#Russian#Bank Of Canada
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Cuba to deepen ties with Russia as Ukraine tensions mount

HAVANA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia and Cuba will deepen ties and explore collaboration in transportation, energy, industry and banking, Cuba's Foreign Ministry said late on Friday following a visit from Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov. In a statement, Cuba's communist-run government expressed support for Russia as tensions mount...
POLITICS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms ahead of Macklem speech on productivity

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2683 to 1.2715 * Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as risk appetite globally rose and investors turned attention to a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem. Macklem is due to speak at 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on the role of productivity in fostering non-inflationary growth, which could offer clues on the outlook for interest rates. "Any potential statements around the current state of the economy are expected to echo the hawkish tone communicated at the Bank's January interest rate decision," Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Europe Limited, said in a note. Money markets expect the BoC to hike next month for the first time since October 2018. A move by the central bank to shrink the size of its balance sheet, so-called quantitative tightening, could follow shortly after the first hike, analysts say. The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.1% to 1.2696 per greenback, or 78.76 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2683 to 1.2715. World stocks rallied, putting aside worries about rising interest rates for now to take some comfort from positive headlines on Ukraine and upbeat earnings, while a semblance of calm returned to battered sovereign bond markets. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, steadied after it was pressured on Tuesday by the prospect of increased supply from Iran. U.S. crude prices were nearly unchanged at $89.33 a barrel, Meanwhile, protests in Canada against vaccine mandates have disrupted two key U.S. border crossings, and are snarling hundreds of millions of dollars daily of trade, ranging from cattle to car parts. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down nearly half a basis point at 1.853%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WORLD
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slashes weekly gain as jobs data hits sentiment

(Adds details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against greenback * Touches weakest level since last Friday at 1.2787 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.3% higher * 5-year yield touches highest in nearly three years By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showing the economy shed more jobs than expected in January offset a seven-year high for oil prices. The Canadian economy lost 200,100 jobs in January, compared to forecasts for a decline of 117,500, as many jurisdictions implemented restrictions to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. "There is no denying that today's data is difficult for CAD bulls to swallow," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "In our view, this doesn't vindicate the BoC's decision last month to hold rates, as most of these job losses will be recouped in the next few months, but it does shift sentiment on the loonie in the interim." The Bank of Canada's next policy announcement is on March 2, with money markets maintaining bets for a rate hike despite the weak jobs data. In contrast, the U.S. economy created 467,000 jobs in January, far more than expected. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2750 to the greenback, or 78.43 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since last Friday at 1.2787. For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.1%, helped by reduced volatility in global equity markets and a jump in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, to its highest level since September 2014. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.3% higher at $92.31 a barrel as frigid U.S. weather and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers fueled worries about supply disruptions. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 5-year yield touched its highest level since March 2019 at 1.745% before dipping to 1.722%, up 6.8 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)
WORLD
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as investors eye aggressive Fed rate hikes

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2637 to 1.2720 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * 10-year yield touches its highest in nearly three years By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against the greenback on Thursday as investors raised bets on aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and Canada scrambled to limit economic damage from the blocking of a major trade route to the United States. U.S. bond yields climbed and the greenback rose against a basket of major currencies as the U.S. consumer price index climbed to a 40-year high of 7.5%, fueling speculation of a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Fed next month. The Bank of Canada is also expected to hike next month but investors are sticking with bets for a more conventional 25 basis points increase. "Canadian inflation on an absolute basis is not as high as the U.S. number and that gives the Bank of Canada a bit more leeway to be more measured in its hiking path," said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets, HSBC Bank Canada. The latest data, for December, showed Canadian inflation at 4.8%. The January CPI report is due next Wednesday. A Canadian mayor said that police were prepared to physically remove anti-coronavirus mandate protesters who have blocked the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest border crossings in North America, and forced U.S. automakers to reduce operations. The Canadian dollar weakened 0.3% to 1.2707 to the greenback, or 78.70 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2637 to 1.2720. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.3% higher at $89.88 a barrel, supported by prospects for rising energy demand. Canadian government bond yields jumped across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest level since March 2019 at 1.956% before dipping to 1.931%, up 8.4 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Grant McCool and Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

319K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy