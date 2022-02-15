ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Bruce Museum Presents ‘The Future of Art/Science’

By Greenwich Sentinel
greenwichsentinel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAre art and science two completely different, unrelated areas of learning? Some people may think so, but the researchers, professors and students in the Science Technology Arts + Creativity (STAC) and WetLab programs in New York University’s groundbreaking Gallatin School of Independent Study know that art and science have been intertwined...

www.greenwichsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
unt.edu

Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

The Museum collects and preserves objects that relate to the history of the city. They provide educational resources, children's exhibits, historical collections, and more in pursuit of encouraging exploration of the South Texas region's history and preservation of its unique culture. A Rescuing Texas History grant aided in preservation efforts.
DENTON, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Octavio Medellín: Spirit and Form" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Museum of Art presents the first-ever museum retrospective for Octavio Medellín (1907-1999), an influential Mexican American artist and teacher whose work helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. Medellín was a noted sculptor who mastered a wide range of media, engaging with modernist trends in both his native Mexico and the United States.
DALLAS, TX
philomathnews.com

Museum’s new art exhibit focuses on envisioning ‘the future we need’

A visit to the #ImagineTheFuture’s digital home greets visitors with a proclamation: “It’s time for radical change. We need to rethink how we work together, to harness greater resources, broaden reach and build solidarity at multiple levels.”. The Imagine the Future movement is a global initiative with...
PHILOMATH, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Nyu#New York University#The Bruce Museum#Berkley Company#Gallatin Wetlab#Nyu Gallatin#Bruce Museum Members
The Oakland Press

Dive into ‘The Ultimate Art Museum’ with virtual event

Celebrate Black History Month at home, courtesy of the Detroit Institute of Arts, with a series of free online programs planned throughout February. This Sunday, join Black author and art historian Ferren Gipson on a virtual adventure throughout her colorful and awe-inspiring museum-in-a-book, “The Ultimate Art Museum,” aimed for kids ages 8-14. Discover more than 300 diverse artworks in a wide range of styles and mediums — from ancient cave paintings to contemporary works — arranged into three color-coded wings with 18 galleries and 129 rooms, each with an informative guide as well as plenty of interactive elements for kids and art lovers of all ages.
DETROIT, MI
Times-Leader

Flushing museum presents 28 Days of Black History

FLUSHING – The Underground Railroad Museum is again looking back through the ages with its “28 Days of Black History,” a series of short video presentations and informative links offered through its Facebook page, as well as that of the Belmont County NAACP. February is Black History...
FLUSHING, OH
Bangor Daily News

Ogunquit Museum of American Art awarded $25,000 grant from Davis Family Foundation for Windows to the Future initiative

OGUNQUIT – The Ogunquit Museum of American Art has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Davis Family Foundation. The grant is in support of Windows to the Future, an initiative that will allow enhanced management over UV light and climate control of the Museum’s mid-century modern building. These building improvements will increase opportunities for more diverse art loans, as well as improve the stunning view of the ocean and Narrow Cove.
OGUNQUIT, ME
portcitydaily.com

The Algae Society debuts exhibit at Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON – Rockweed is tacked to a wall among other various seaweed that Jennifer Parker has been collecting for years, along with a few pieces from UNCW assistant professor Gene Felice. “A lot of people don’t realize seaweed is part of the algae family,” Felice said during a talk...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
cbslocal.com

Museum Of Science And Industry’s ‘Art Of The Brick’ Showcases Legos Shaping Famous Works Of Art

CHICAGO (CBS) — You can appreciate the beauty of Legos with a new exhibit. The Art of the Brick exhibit is now open at the Museum of Science and Industry. It’s the world’s largest display of Legos, including over 100 works of art like da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and van Gogh’s “Starry Night” made entirely of the building blocks. Tickets are an extra $14 for adults and $11 for kids.
CHICAGO, IL
floridaweekly.com

Metropolitan Museum of Art curator leads Shell Museum lecture

The third talk in the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum’s 2022 Season Lecture Series will be held a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the museum on Sanibel Island. “Shell Trumpets: The Sound Heard Around the World” will be led by Dr. Bradley Strauchen-Scherer, curator of musical instruments at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
MUSEUMS
KSNT

Mulvane Art Museum features new exhibits for 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Museum features three new exhibits for 2022. The new exhibits feature,. American Farmer is from a collection of more than 200 portraits by award-winning American photographer Paul Mobley, showing the geographic and cultural diversity of the American Farmer. Several photos are accompanied by anecdotes and memories in the farmers’ own words that are both a testament to their enduring hospitality and a moving glimpse into the hardships and joys of a quickly disappearing way of life.
TOPEKA, KS
presidiosentinel.com

San Diego Museum of Art+ Romantic Artstops

See the famous balcony scene from “Romeo and Juliet” performed in the San Diego Museum of Art (SDMA) upper and lower rotunda from 1 p.m., to 1:45 p.m., and again from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Sunday, February 13. Join San Diego Shakespeare Society actors for this special SDMA+ Romantic ArtStops performance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
upr.org

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art examines past, future in 40th anniversary exhibit

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art is celebrating its 40 year anniversary with a look at collections past and collections future. The exhibit, titled “Looking Backward & Forward,” opened at NEHMA on Feb. 5 and runs through mid-December. It consists of two parts: one looking at the museum’s history, with 40 pieces for each of its 40 years; the other looking to the future, an exhibition of early Utah art expected to join the collection someday.
MUSEUMS
wkar.org

Q: What is Wonder? | MSU Broad Art Museum

This week's answer comes to from MSU Broad Art Museum. You may feel a sense of curiosity about the way it was made or the materials the artist used. Wonder investigates what it is made of, and where the materials come from. Which materials are familiar, and which are new? Up close, wonder examines how the artist experienced or felt creating the sculpture, portraiture, or exhibit.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Blaffer Art Museum presents Molly Zuckerman-Hartung Artist Talk

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Blaffer Art Museum will host an in-person talk with visiting artist Molly Zuckerman-Hartung. This event is presented on the occasion of her mid-career survey exhibition "Comic Relief," currently on view at the museum.
MUSEUMS
midfloridanewspapers.com

February exhibitions at the Polk Museum of Art

Here are February events and exhibitions at the Polk Museum of Art. •The Art of the Highwaymen: From the Woodsby Family Collection. On view Feb. 12 through May 22. Starting in the 1950s, a period when America was still in the throes of segregation, the Highwaymen defied all odds. A prodigious group of twenty-six African-American painters who plied their trade painting Florida’s landscapes, the Highwaymen discovered success in simplicity, finding a niche to call their own, producing more than 200,000 works, and achieving incredible widespread popularity in the process. This large-scale academic exhibition drawn entirely from the Woodsby family's private collection revisits the Highwaymen, examining their legacy and key place in art history, studying the complete story of their rise and seeking answers for their unexpected mass appeal. Finally, Florida art that was once deemed lowbrow and rejected from museums and galleries but celebrated widely by eager consumers receives its moment in the sun, right here in Lakeland.
POLK COUNTY, FL
spartanburg.com

Small Museum, Big Art

Did you know that Spartanburg Art Museum has been in existence for over 100 years? Founded in 1907, it is one of the oldest cultural institutions in our community. It is also one of the most dynamic and innovative organizations contributing to the burgeoning art scene in Spartanburg today. The museum focuses on exhibiting contemporary art, or the art of our time, and is the only dedicated organization in the Upstate to do so.
SPARTANBURG, SC
culturemap.com

San Antonio Museum of Art presents Wendy Red Star: "A Scratch on the Earth"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Wendy Red Star: "A Scratch on the Earth" is a mid-career survey of the work of Portland artist Wendy Red Star. An enrolled member of the Apsáalooke (Crow) Tribe, Red Star works across disciplines to explore the intersections of Native American ideologies and colonialist structures, both historically and in contemporary society. Drawing on pop culture, conceptual art strategies, and the Crow traditions within which she was raised, Red Star pushes photography in new directions - from self-portraiture to photo-collage and mixed media - to bring to life her unique perspective on American history.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Music Hill presents The Art Gathering

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Music Hill's new monthly art show and music series, The Art Gathering, will feature Texas artist Wiley Ross as he debuts an exclusive 2022 art collection, “Pieces of Me,” plus over 60 works discounted for one night only. Every original portrait purchased has its own original song written by Wiley.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy