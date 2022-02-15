NYS moves ahead with transportation projects in Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo and the Bronx

New York is moving ahead with transportation projects in Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, and the Bronx that Governor Kathy Hochul hopes will correct infrastructure wrongs of the past.

“New York must use its infrastructure opportunities of today to revitalize communities torn apart by infrastructure decisions of the past,” said Gov. Hochul said in her January State of the State address, according to Ithaca Journal.

In Rochester, the proposed Inner Loop razing project will continue efforts to connect communities downtown by creating direct links between the Genesee River and High Falls district.

The I-81 project in Syracuse plans to replace the viaduct that runs through the old 15th ward, which had historically been occupied by the Black and Jewish community before the viaduct displaced its residents, with a community grid that would direct traffic north-south and create opportunity for mixed-use development.

In Buffalo, the plan is to reconnect east-west neighborhoods separated by the initial Kensington Expressway construction, as well creating green space in the community.

Plans for the Bronx include creating public amenities over the Cross-Bronx Expressway in South Bronx.

