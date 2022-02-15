ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

NYS moves ahead with transportation projects in Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo and the Bronx

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jz1Rt_0eEyJnf300

New York is moving ahead with transportation projects in Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, and the Bronx that Governor Kathy Hochul hopes will correct infrastructure wrongs of the past.

“New York must use its infrastructure opportunities of today to revitalize communities torn apart by infrastructure decisions of the past,” said Gov. Hochul said in her January State of the State address, according to Ithaca Journal.

In Rochester, the proposed Inner Loop razing project will continue efforts to connect communities downtown by creating direct links between the Genesee River and High Falls district.

The I-81 project in Syracuse plans to replace the viaduct that runs through the old 15th ward, which had historically been occupied by the Black and Jewish community before the viaduct displaced its residents, with a community grid that would direct traffic north-south and create opportunity for mixed-use development.

In Buffalo, the plan is to reconnect east-west neighborhoods separated by the initial Kensington Expressway construction, as well creating green space in the community.

Plans for the Bronx include creating public amenities over the Cross-Bronx Expressway in South Bronx.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Mozaic and Arctic Gear continues to spread the love

Mozaic, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities and other barriers in Cayuga, Seneca, and Yates counties, is committed to building relationships and strengthening their community throughout the year. Mozaic is honored to have been able to donate over 600 articles of clothing throughout their three-county community. This past winter...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy