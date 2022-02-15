ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Rural broadband: Biden administration touts accomplishments while advocates push for more to be done

By Hannah Brandt
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4pvZ_0eEyJTxP00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Billions of dollars are going toward expanding broadband access in the United States but while the Biden administration is pointing to its achievements so far, advocates argue more needs to be done to connect Americans to the internet.

“Access to the internet is not just a luxury anymore, it’s a necessity,” White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said.

The bipartisan infrastructure law invests billions into the Affordable Connectivity Program, providing families with internet subsidies. More than 10 million households are now part of the program.

“When we connect families and workers, students and small business owners with high-speed internet, we connect them to opportunity,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Advocates say additional funding is an important step forward but emphasize that there’s a lot more to do to make the program more accessible.

“Folks are not taking advantage of that in nearly the numbers that are eligible,” Marty Newell with the Center for Rural Strategies said.

The organization is also pushing for leaders to find solutions that fit local communities.

Advocates with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance add that making sure there are support systems to use new broadband services is critical.

“So there is some place to turn to when you’re not sure what it is that you need to do to get online or be able to use a particular application,” Angela Siefer said.

Republican Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana is also focused on improving access – especially in rural places.

“We have to have access to this kind of technology to be able to produce the kind of quantities and quality of food, fiber and so on that we need,” he said.

Democrats, Republicans and advocates all agree the national attention on the issue is a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Biden Administration Wants To Make Getting Unemployment Insurance Easier

Faced with a Congress unwilling to reform the state-federal unemployment insurance system, the Biden administration will try out a new idea: hiring people to help workers deal with the current shoddy system. Drawing on research that shows higher-educated workers and members of labor unions have been much likelier to apply...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mitch Landrieu
Washington Post

We’re already seeing what a mistake Virginia’s voters made

Virginians are discovering — a bit late, unfortunately — that there’s no such thing as Trumpism Lite. When voters elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor, Winsome Earle-Sears as lieutenant governor and Jason S. Miyares as attorney general, many doubtless thought they were following a pattern that had served the state well: The year after one of our major parties wins the White House, they almost always put the other party in power in Richmond. Arguably, that worked to produce balance and moderation — until Donald Trump transformed the GOP from a political party into a cult.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Rural Broadband#Nexstar#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
New York Post

Kamala Harris speechwriter joins growing list of resigning staffers

The exodus of staffers from Vice President Kamala Harris’ office continues, with the head of her speechwriting team jumping ship at the end of this month. A White House official told Fox News that Kate Childs Graham “is leaving the office, but not the family,” and added that Harris was “grateful for her service to the administration.“
U.S. POLITICS
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy