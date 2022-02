The middle of the week promises a packed economic calendar: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday contain all but one of the week’s ‘high’ rated events. Incoming UK labor market and inflation data could stoke speculation that the BOE will pause its rate hike cycle, setting up a November 2021-like surprise for the British Pound. Rates markets currently have a 100% implied probability of a 25-bps rate hike next month.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO