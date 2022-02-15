ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

After doubling sales, Columbus software maker raises $25M from Norwest, Microsoft, Workday, others

By Carrie Ghose
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A predictive analytics company founded 10 years ago, at the dawn of a sustained period...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pymnts.com

CRM Software Maker Remberg Closes $12.6M Series A

Remberg, a Munich-based customer relationship management (CRM) software maker, has raised 11 million euros ($12.58 million) in Series A financing, the startup announced Sunday (Feb. 6). The company said it plans to use the money to further expand sales, product and engineering. This most recent round is led by Earlybird,...
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Fast-growing Columbus software maker hires new CEO in Austin

Arcos LLC, long one of Central Ohio's fastest-growing companies, has named a new CEO as 10-year chief Bruce Duff retires. Odus “Boogie” Wittenburg has led high-growth teams at both private and publicly traded technology companies in Texas, including 10 years at Rackspace, the company said. He will lead the Columbus company from Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Seekingalpha.com

Chipotle rallies after comparable sales beat, raising development expectations

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reported comparable sales increased 15.2% in Q4 to top the consensus mark of +14.8%. Comparable sales accelerated just slightly from the 15.1% increase in Q3. Digital sales increased 3.8% during the quarter to account for 41.6% of all sales. Restaurant-level margin was up 70 bps Y/Y to 20.2%...
MARKETS
dot.LA

Endgame Raises $30 Million to Help Software Sales Teams Analyze User Data

Endgame, a Los Angeles-based startup looking to help software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies monetize customer behavior, has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round. Sweden-based EQT Ventures led the round and was joined by Santa Monica’s Upfront Ventures, Silicon Valley VCs Menlo Ventures and Unusual Ventures, and former Stripe employee-turned-investor Lachy Groom, TechCrunch reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Columbus Business First

Health IT startup PriorAuthNow raises $25M

After quadrupling business over the past year and landing a major distribution partner, Columbus health IT startup PriorAuthNow has raised another $25 million in venture capital. The software platform that automates the insurance prior authorization process for medical procedures has $61 billion of clients' net patient revenue flowing through it...
COLUMBUS, OH
BBC

Microsoft's mega-deal worries small video game makers

When Tanya Short first pitched the idea for Boyfriend Dungeon, a computer game where the player's romantic partners are monster-vanquishing weapons, publishers didn't seem overly interested. "They all rejected it. They said the name wasn't interesting, or they just didn't understand it," says Ms Short, the director and chief executive...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Workday#Norwest#Prevedere Inc
The Hollywood Reporter

Deepdub, Israeli Startup Using AI for Dubbing, Raises $20M From Kevin Reilly, Others

Deepdub, a Tel Aviv-based startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to dub actors into other languages while retaining their original voice, has raised $20 million in Series A funding that was led by venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners and included investments from such big-name entertainment industry veterans as Kevin Reilly, former chief creative officer of HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, the former president of Fox Television Studios and CEO of Shine Group Americas. Deepdub says it has partnered “with multiple Hollywood studios on various projects” to localize TV and film content, with the new capital injection set to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Columbus Business First

Top of the List: Most active Central Ohio engineering firms

Central Ohio's 25 most active engineering firms billed $436.83 million for consulting engineering services in 2021 and employ 624 registered engineers. Many firms are actively recruiting additional staff in anticipation of an increase in projects from large infrastructure to single-building renewable energy adaptations. Much of the expected increase is due...
ECONOMY
Columbus Business First

Exclusive: Matt Scantland, CoverMyMeds team launch next startup

Matt Scantland grew his new company from an idea germinating for a decade. AndHealth LLC, uniting the team that built CoverMyMeds with telehealth specialists, is emerging from stealth mode this week. The Columbus company has raised $57 million to speed growth of a tech-enabled approach to not just manage but reverse chronic disease by coaching behavior changes addressing primary causes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Telhio Credit Union Now Offers Appointment Banking and Early Deposit to Members

To better serve Ohio with the most up-to-date approach to financial services, Telhio Credit Union is now offering members appointment banking and early deposit (early pay) for checking accounts. Telhio’s new appointment banking systems gives members the opportunity to schedule virtual, over-the-phone, or face-to-face meetings with relationship bankers. Whether persons are interested in joining the credit union or are members looking for a new account, loan, or other service, meetings can be scheduled online for any Telhio branch location. In addition to appointment banking, Telhio Credit Union now offers early deposit to all personal checking account members. This is a free service and members are automatically enrolled in early deposit with their checking accounts. “These value-added services were created to help people live an easier life. In an industry that is so technology driven, offering appointment banking gives customers the peace-of-mind they need when it comes to their money,” said Leslie Bumgarner, CEO of Telhio Credit Union. “Offering early deposit also gives our members the freedom to access their hard-earned money soon rather than later. Both services are both beneficial and rewarding.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy