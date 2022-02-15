Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
The discovery this week of two bodies hanging from a bridge in Ecuador marks an escalation in an increasingly bloody and aggressive drug war that has plunged the country into crisis. The bodies were found on Feb. 14 hanging from a pedestrian bridge over a major road in a neighborhood...
MEXICO CITY — More than a dozen vehicles filled with cartel gunmen rolled into the northern city of Caborca early Wednesday morning, leading to an hours-long shootout, two deaths, and at least five people kidnapped. Footage of the attack quickly spread across social media with loud gunshots in the...
A Northern Virginia sheriff is furious with the Biden administration for springing plans on him to fly thousands more Afghan nationals into his county in an operation set to begin Saturday. On Thursday, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman disclosed that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and his staff have...
MUNICH (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday defended her country’s decision not to send weapons to Ukraine to fend off a possible Russian invasion, saying its World War Two past meant it had a duty to seek other ways to secure peace. Germany was Ukraine’s biggest...
Scores of trucks left under the increasing pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters, and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s Parliament buildings. Scores of trucks left under the increasing pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
MARIINKA, Ukraine – Valentina Gordeyeva was waiting for a bus when a rocket came crashing down beside her, spraying fire-hot shrapnel that struck her in the left hand and lower abdomen. She was initially waiting to go to a medical center for a checkup — instead, she ended up at a trauma hospital.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Defense Department said that a Chinese navy ship fired a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, putting the lives of the crew in danger. The incident happened on Thursday when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in...
Police in riot gear cleared the main protest hub in downtown Ottawa Saturday, using batons and pepper spray, smashing truck windows and arresting dozens of die-hard protesters as they moved to finally end a weeks-long siege of the Canadian capital. And police said they used a "chemical irritant" -- apparently pepper spray -- against protesters "refusing to comply with orders to move," adding that several protesters in body armor and carrying smoke grenades and fireworks were subdued and arrested.
Weeks ago, Canadian truckers organized a convoy to protest the COVID vaccine mandates the country implemented. Taking inspiration from them, United States truckers are doing the same and have organized their own convoy for the same purpose. The New York Post reports the Great American Patriot Project (GAPP) started the...
As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
A masked mob of ax-wielding vandals attacked a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia, smashing vehicles and firing flare guns at workers after cutting fuel lines on Thursday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it is investigating the “organized violent attack” on workers, the police, and equipment used to...
Simon Nellist has been identified as the victim of the recent fatal shark attack off the coast of Australia. Nellist was a 35-year-old British swim instructor who was reportedly training for an upcoming swimming event when he was viciously attacked by a 13-foot great white shark. Article continues below advertisement.
Carnival Fascination, formerly known as Fascination and under her current name Century Harmony, has reached her final destination on a beach in Pakistan. The vessel will be broken up into scrap metal in the upcoming months at the ship-breaking yard in Gadani. It’s a sad end for the Fantasy-class cruise...
