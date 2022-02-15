ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian has been killed by Israeli gunfire in...

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian#West Bank#Israeli Settlement#Israeli Fire#Jerusalem#Ap
NEWS10 ABC

Saudi sees Cyprus as bridge between Europe, Middle East

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Saudi Arabia views Cyprus as a “bridge” between the Middle East and the European Union, helping the 27-nation bloc “understand what’s going on” in the region, the Saudi foreign minister said Sunday. Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
NEWS10 ABC

Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter. Multiple people...
AUSTIN, TX
NEWS10 ABC

Truckers end US border blockade, siege in Ottawa goes on

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tensions rose in Ottawa on Wednesday as police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began warning drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest. At the same time, protesters abandoned their last remaining truck blockade...
PROTESTS
NEWS10 ABC

Dutch govt phases out virus restrictions as cases drop

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government announced Tuesday that it will scrap virtually all its remaining coronavirus restrictions by the end of the month as infection rates begin to decline and pressure on health care services eases. “The country is opening up again,” Health Minister Ernst Kuipers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Businessman close to Maduro was DEA informant, records show

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman described as the main conduit for corruption in Venezuela was secretly signed up by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as a source in 2018, revealing information about bribes he paid to top officials in President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government. As part of...
MIAMI, FL
NEWS10 ABC

US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The United States has asked Honduras to arrest former President Juan Orlando Hernández for his eventual extradition to the U.S., officials confirmed Monday. National Police and soldiers surrounded the neighborhood around Hernández’s home Monday night. Honduras’ foreign affairs ministry initially said via...
U.S. POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Families of American captives frustrated with Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — When relatives of American oil executives jailed in Venezuela met virtually with a senior Justice Department official this month, it didn’t take long for their frustrations to surface. They pressed the official on the prospects of a prisoner exchange that could get their loved ones...
U.S. POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Court to weigh in on asylum-seekers made to wait in Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving the Biden administration a quick hearing on its effort to scrap a Trump-era border policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The justices agreed Friday to hear the administration’s appeal of lower court rulings that...
IMMIGRATION
NEWS10 ABC

US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics. Austin...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy