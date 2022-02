In 2002, Halle Berry emotionally accepted a best actress Academy Award for her role in Monster’s Ball, envisioning a world in which she would be the first of many Black actresses to finally receive the Oscar recognition she was due. In 2022, Oscar nominations released today confirm that Academy voters do not share Berry’s vision of a more equitable awards show, with not a single Black woman receiving even a nomination in the best actress category. Black women have long been historically shut out of this category, with staggering performances like Viola Davis in Fences being inexplicably shunted to the best...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO