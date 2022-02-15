Teenager on a mission to help others

Matthew Jenkins is on a mission to help others. The 15-year-old has created his own group, Matthew's Motivational Projects for Humanity.

He wants to find different ways to serve people and groups in the Chicago area, and around the globe.

"What inspired me to create this project would have to be my mom," said Jenkins. "I've always observed her helping those in need in the community by giving back."

Jenkins recently set out on a mission to collect 10,000 shoes for Soles4Souls. He collected more than 12,000 pairs.

"I'm so grateful to be partnering with them to help everyone in need," said Jenkins.

He collected so many pairs of shoes, some didn't fit on the truck! Now, Jenkins plans to continue collecting through the spring.