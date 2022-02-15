WATCH: Super Bowl MVP says he had vision from God: ‘Play from victory’



Los Angeles R ams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is framing Sunday’s Super Bowl victory with a vision he says God gave him that allowed him to “play from victory, not for victory.”

Kupp, who was named Super Bowl MVP , said he saw himself winning the Super Bowl and being named MVP while walking off the field in 2019 after having lost Super Bowl LIV against the New England Patriots and being injured with a torn ACL.



“I don’t know what it was, there was just this vision God revealed to me that we were going to come back,” Kupp said in a postgame interview . “We were going to be part of a Super Bowl. We were going to win it, and somehow, I was going to walk off the field as the MVP of the game.”

Steve Luciano/AP Announcer Mike Tirico interviews Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-10. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)



The wide receiver said the vision just hit him and that he could only share it with his wife. He paused to control his emotions.

“I got to play in a place where I was validated not from anything that happened on the field but from my worth in God and my Father,” Kupp said. “I’m just so incredibly thankful.”

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)



He added how undeserving he felt.

“God is just so good,” Kupp said. “I’m just so thankful for the guys I get to be around, for the coaches, for my family.”

Mark J. Terrill/AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with his family after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



Leading up to the Super Bowl, Kupp talked about how his fulfillment came in knowing his purpose.

“My motivation coming in every single day is to run the race in such a way as to honor God and the passions and the talents that He’s given me,” Kupp explained. “When I’m rooted in that, I am in a great place. I am able to play freely.”