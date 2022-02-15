ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Heights, OH

Ohio mother admits to stabbing young daughter to death

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has been found stabbed to death in her family’s apartment in northeastern Ohio, and her mother has been arrested in connection with the slaying.

Bedford Heights police were called to the Southgate Towers complex around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and found the child, E’nijah Noell Holland, lying on a bedroom floor.

She had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A possible motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

The girl’s mother, 29-year-old Menokka Karr Nealy, was in the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody on charges of aggravated murder.

According to Fox 8, Nealy had a chilling phone conversation with E’nijah’s father. During the call Nealy admitted she had stabbed the child.

Chris Terry
4d ago

Shocking. And to think many people would have been glad to rescue this child and give the child a safe and loving home.

Kevin Witt
4d ago

all anyone has to understand is the EVIL that these horrible people are and give them the same compassion and understanding that they gave these helpless innocent victims . ask yourself how many times you have heard about something like this recently and wondered what is this world coming to my heart and prayers go out for all these innocent victims

Joei Kraus
4d ago

What is going on in this adults mind/life that she takes the life of her child? Heart breaking for both!

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

