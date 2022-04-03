SNAP Benefits: When Will My Card Be Reloaded?

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are designed to help low-income families pay for food by providing money once a month. In most states, the benefits are deposited on the same day each month, based on factors such as your Social Security number, last name, case number or account number.

If you wonder when your SNAP benefits are deposited every month, the easiest option is to visit the Providers website and find your state in the “EBT in My State” dropdown tab.

In most states, SNAP benefits are transferred to recipients via a prepaid electronic benefit transfer card, which is a debit card with the specific benefit amounts already loaded onto the card. Some states call it an EBT card while others, such as Texas, customize the name (in Texas it’s called the Lone Star Card). Individual states are responsible for scheduling when SNAP payments go out.

The SNAP program is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and provides benefits to roughly 42 million people, NPR reported. Last year the Biden administration approved the largest increase in food stamp benefits in the program’s history, upping the payment by an extra $36 a month.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, families of four will receive a maximum allotment of $835 if they are in the 48 contiguous states or Washington, D.C. Here are some of the other payment allotments:

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,074-$1,667 in Alaska.

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,573 in Hawaii.

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,231 in Guam.

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,074 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Following is a rundown of when SNAP benefits are reloaded in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, according to the AS.com website unless otherwise indicated:

Alabama : Between the 4th and 23rd of the month, depending on your case number

: Between the 4th and 23rd of the month, depending on your case number Alaska : First day of the month

: First day of the month Arizona : Between the 1st and 13th of the month, depending on the first letter of your last name

: Between the 1st and 13th of the month, depending on the first letter of your last name Arkansas : Between the 4th and the 13th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

California : First 10 days of the month, depending on the last digit of your case number

: First 10 days of the month, depending on the last digit of your case number Colorado : Between the 1st and 10th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

: Between the 1st and 10th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number Connecticut . From the 1st to the 3rd of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

. From the 1st to the 3rd of the month, based on the first letter of your last name Delaware : Loaded over 23 days, beginning with the 2nd day of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

: Loaded over 23 days, beginning with the 2nd day of the month, based on the first letter of your last name Florida . Between the 1st and 28th of the month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your case number

. Between the 1st and 28th of the month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your case number Georgia : Between the 5th and 23rd of the month, based on the last two digits of your ID number

: Between the 5th and 23rd of the month, based on the last two digits of your ID number Guam : First day of the month

: First day of the month Hawaii : The 3rd and 5th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

: The 3rd and 5th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name Idaho : During the first 10 days of the month, based on the last number of your birth year

: During the first 10 days of the month, based on the last number of your birth year Illinois : On the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th, and 20th of the month, based on a combination of the type of case and the case name

: On the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th, and 20th of the month, based on a combination of the type of case and the case name Indiana . From the 5th to the 23rd of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

. From the 5th to the 23rd of the month, based on the first letter of your last name Iowa : During the first 10 days of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Kansas : During the first 10 days of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

: During the first 10 days of the month, based on the first letter of your last name Kentucky : During the first 19 days of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

: During the first 19 days of the month, based on the last digit of your case number Louisiana : Between the 1st and the 14th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

: Between the 1st and the 14th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number Maine : From the 10th to the 14th of the month, based on the last digit of your birthday

: From the 10th to the 14th of the month, based on the last digit of your birthday Maryland : From the 4th to the 23rd of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

: From the 4th to the 23rd of the month, based on the first letter of your last name Massachusetts . During the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

. During the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number Michigan . From the 3rd to the 21st of the month, based on the last two digits of your ID number

. From the 3rd to the 21st of the month, based on the last two digits of your ID number Minnesota : From the 4th to the 13th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

: From the 4th to the 13th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number Mississippi : From the 4th to the 21st of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

: From the 4th to the 21st of the month, based on the last digit of your case number Missouri : During the first 22 days of the month, based on your birth month and last name

: During the first 22 days of the month, based on your birth month and last name Montana : Between the 2nd and 6th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

: Between the 2nd and 6th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number Nebraska : From the 1st to the 5th of the month, based on the last digit of your head of household’s Social Security number

: From the 1st to the 5th of the month, based on the last digit of your head of household’s Social Security number Nevada : During the first 10 days of the month, based on the last number of your birth year

: During the first 10 days of the month, based on the last number of your birth year New Hampshire : The fifth day of the month.

: The fifth day of the month. New Jersey : During the first 5 calendar days of the month, based on the 7th digit of your case number.

: During the first 5 calendar days of the month, based on the 7th digit of your case number. New Mexico : During the first 20 days of the month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number

: During the first 20 days of the month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number New York : During the first 9 days of the month, based on the last digit of your case number, except in New York City, where benefits are loaded over 13 days that are not Sundays or holidays

North Carolina : From the 3rd to the 21st of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

: From the 3rd to the 21st of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number North Dakota : The first day of the month

: The first day of the month Ohio : From the 2nd to the 20th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

: From the 2nd to the 20th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number Oklahoma : From the 1st to the 10th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

: From the 1st to the 10th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number Oregon : From the 1st to the 9th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

: From the 1st to the 9th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number Pennsylvania: During the first 10 business days of the month, based on the last digit of your case record number

During the first 10 business days of the month, based on the last digit of your case record number Puerto Rico : Between the 4th and 22nd of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

: Between the 4th and 22nd of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number Rhode Island : The first day of the month

: The first day of the month South Carolina : During the first 10 days of the month, based on Social Security number, for those who’ve received benefits continuously since before Sept. 1, 2021; otherwise, from the 1st to the 19th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number, as per the Providers website

: During the first 10 days of the month, based on Social Security number, for those who’ve received benefits continuously since before Sept. 1, 2021; otherwise, from the 1st to the 19th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number, as per the Providers website South Dakota : The 10 th of the month

: The 10 of the month Tennessee : From the 1st to the 20th of the month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number

: From the 1st to the 20th of the month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number Texas : During the first 15 days of the month, based on the last digit of your Eligibility Determination Group, or EDG, number

Utah : On the 5th, 11th or 15th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

: On the 5th, 11th or 15th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name Vermont : The first day of the month

: The first day of the month Virginia : From the 1st to the 9th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number.

: From the 1st to the 9th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number. Washington: Staggered according to application date and application finalized period, as per the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services: Application date from the 1st through 15th of the month and finalized period from 1st through 15th of the month, paid on the 1st through the 10th of the month Application date from the 1st through 15th of the month and finalized period from 16th through 31st of the month, paid on the 11th through the 20th of the month Application date from the 16th through the 22nd of the month and finalized on any date, paid on the 1st through the 10th of the month Application date from the 23rd through the 31st of the month and finalized on any date, paid on the 11th through the 20th of the month

Staggered according to application date and application finalized period, as per the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services:

Washington, D.C. : From the 1st to the 10th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

: From the 1st to the 10th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name West Virginia : During the first nine days of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

: During the first nine days of the month, based on the first letter of your last name Wisconsin : During the first 15 days of the month, based on the eighth digit of your SSN

: During the first 15 days of the month, based on the eighth digit of your SSN Wyoming : From the 1st to the 4th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

You can use your SNAP benefit card at any SNAP-authorized retaile r. Authorized retailers include most supermarkets as well as some farmers markets, convenience stores and big-box stores like Walmart and Target. You can also use the card at some online grocery retailers.

