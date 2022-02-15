ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-16 04:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:34:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stark FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Along the middle branch of the Nimishillen Creek in Canton and along Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding continues of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 558 AM EST, gauge reports indicate flooding continues along some rivers and creeks in Stark County, including the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek in Canton and the Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. Water levels on these creeks is expected to gradually recede over the weekend. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton and Waynesburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; St. Joseph PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW THIS AFTERNOON Moderate snow will affect locations along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor through the remainder of the afternoon hours. Visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile at times and roads will likely become slick and hazardous. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible from these snow showers along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities through late this afternoon.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 13:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delta; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Mesa; Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado Pitkin County in west central Colorado Northeastern Delta County in west central Colorado Northeastern Mesa County in west central Colorado Southeastern Garfield County in west central Colorado Northwestern Gunnison County in west central Colorado * Until 145 PM MST. * At 119 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 7 miles southeast of Carbondale, or 19 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. * This includes the following highways Colorado 82 between mile markers 9 and 53. Colorado 133 between mile markers 34 and 68. Locations impacted include Aspen, Carbondale, Basalt, Marble, Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Meridith, Ragged Mtn, Woody Creek, Redstone, Cattle Creek, El Jebel and Emma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne QUICK COAT OF LIGHT SNOW AND SLICK ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING A band of snow will occur in the hours up to dawn this morning as colder air moves into the region, with a quick inch or so of accumulation, especially in the Poconos. With temperatures falling through the 20s to even some upper teens by 8 AM, untreated roads will become slick. Exercise caution if traveling this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 02:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn; Muscatine; Scott Slick Travel Conditions An area of mainly light snow will continue to move across the area over the next several hours. Accumulations will be light, and generally ranging from a dusting to under an inch. However, with cold temperatures in the single digits and teens, any accumulation on roadways will lead to slippery travel conditions. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions if you`re planning to travel early this morning.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cass, De Kalb, Fulton, Kosciusko, Miami, Noble, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cass; De Kalb; Fulton; Kosciusko; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; Steuben; White; Whitley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
CASS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 07:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Temperatures reaching well into the 50s today will combine with continued very dry air across northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values of 25 percent or less for several hours this afternoon. A few wind gusts to near 20 mph will be possible at times as well, especially in the northeast Georgia mountains. These conditions will combine with continued dry brush and other fuels to increase fire danger across the area. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, East Polk, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie; West Polk ENHANCED FIRE DANGER Very dry air and significant winds will lead to increased fire danger through this afternoon. Relative humidity values will drop between 20 to 30 percent and winds will be around 10 mph or more at times. With brush and other ground fuels remaining quite dry, the risk of fire danger will be enhanced. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. Use extreme caution when burning as fires may get out of hand quickly in these conditions.
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Baker; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Pulaski, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wabash, Huntington, Blackford, Wells and Jay Counties. Eel River at North Manchester affecting Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Houses and lots are flooded in eastern parts of Winamac near the State Route 14 bridge. Some evacuations become necessary. The campground and town park in Winamac are flooded. At 13.0 feet, Major flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EST Saturday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 01/16/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kanabec, Lac Qui Parle, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Temperatures are slowly warming and with light winds the wind chill advisory will be allowed to expire.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will result in enhanced wave heights on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, resulting in dangerous boating conditions. Operation of small craft is not advised. Areas of blowing dust is also likely across all of the Mojave Desert.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay, Grant, Mahnomen, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Mahnomen; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 16:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breathitt; Elliott; Estill; Floyd; Johnson; Lee; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Pike; Powell; Wolfe SNOW SHOWERS AFFECTING THE AREA THIS EVENING AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT Snow showers will continue to move across northern and northeastern Kentucky this evening into the overnight, producing accumulations generally around one half to three quarters of an inch. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow showers or snow squalls to produce locally higher amounts. These heavier snow showers or snow squalls could lead to a few slick spots and quick reductions in visibility. Use caution if traveling this evening and into the overnight, allowing extra time to reach your destination.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-12 18:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-12 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo STRONG AND GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS IMPACTING PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS THROUGH THIS EVENING The latest surface observations from across much of eastern half of Deep South Texas indicate that strong and gusty northerly winds have arrived behind a cold front that moved through the region earlier today. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts from 30 to 35 mph are expected to continue through around 9 pm this evening. The winds will then start to steadily decrease through the overnight hours after 9 pm. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muskingum, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 09:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Muskingum; Noble FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 405 AM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zanesville, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Dover, Salem, Coshocton, Cambridge, Columbiana, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Carrollton, Caldwell, Freeport, Calcutta, Wintersville, Newcomerstown, Lisbon and Dennison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

