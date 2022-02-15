Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wabash, Huntington, Blackford, Wells and Jay Counties. Eel River at North Manchester affecting Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Houses and lots are flooded in eastern parts of Winamac near the State Route 14 bridge. Some evacuations become necessary. The campground and town park in Winamac are flooded. At 13.0 feet, Major flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EST Saturday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 01/16/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

