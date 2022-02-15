What is trimetazidine, the heart drug at the center of Russia's doping scandal?

Russian star figure skater Kamila Valieva was temporarily suspended after she tested positive for trimetazidine a month before she won the team event gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

But what kind of drug is trimetazidine? TMZ is a drug used to treat angina and other heart-related conditions.

On Feb. 8, Valieva was suspended after trimetazidine was found in her system but the skater appealed that decision the next day.

In the subsequent hearing, Valieva's attorney, Anna Kozmenko claimed the 15-year-old accidentally took trimetazidine through a contaminated product. Kozmenko argued the drug belonged to Valieva's grandfather, who takes it for heart issues.

"There can be completely different ways how it got (into Valieva's body)," Kozmenko said in the hearing, according to The Dossier Center . "For example, (her) grandfather drank something from a glass, saliva got in (and) this glass was somehow later used by the athlete."

Here's what to know about trimetazidine, also known as TMZ:

What is TMZ used for and why is it banned?

Trimetazidine, known as TMZ, is a drug used to treat angina and other heart-related conditions. It works by increasing blood flow to the heart and limiting rapid swings in blood pressure. The drug is not approved for use in the United States.

Since 2014, it has been on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of prohibited substances and is categorized as a "hormone and metabolic modulator." This is illegal for athletes to use both in and out of competition as it can increase blood flow efficiency and improve endurance.

TMZ is usually taken once or twice a day and can easily be detected in drug tests. It is not recommended for children 18 years or younger .

When and how did Valieva test positive?

On Feb 8, it was revealed Valieva tested positive six weeks earlier for trimetazidine. The news came after the 15-year-old skater became the first woman to land a quadruple jump at an Olympics.

According to the ITA , Valieva's sample was obtained Dec. 25 at the Russian national championships in St. Petersburg. The Swedish lab didn't report the results until more than six weeks later. It blamed COVID-19 issues for the delay.

After the Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing, Valieva's suspension was lifted. Her lawyer argued Valieva had accidentally taken TMZ since her grandfather uses it for his heart issues.

Valieva's team also said because she is under the age of 16, she's a "protected person" and can be offered exemptions or leniency under The World Anti-Doping Code.

WADA rejected the ruling, stating CAS decision uses an exemption with anti-doping rules that does not exist.

"While WADA has not received the reasoned award, it appears that the CAS panel decided not to apply the terms of the (WADA) Code," the organization said in a statement.

The decision received backlash from the father of United States women's figure skating Olympian Alysa Liu who said "she tested positive for a banned drug. What’s not clear about it? She should be out."

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson , who couldn't compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, tweeted the only difference between her case and Valieva's is that she is "a black young lady."

Valieva says it was her grandfather's medication. Could she have taken it accidentally?

A drug test found 2.1 nanograms per milliliter of TMZ in Valieva's system, according to The Dossier Center .

"The Athlete's explanation ... was that (i) her grandfather was a regular user of trimetazidine medication and (ii) she must have somehow been inadvertently exposed to that medication before the Doping Control," World Anti-Doping Agency wrote in the hearing.

Valieva's attorney argued she could have ingested TMZ by simply sipping from the same glass of water as her grandfather. However, Andrey Zholinsk, director of the Federal Research and Clinical Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency disagrees.

Zholinsk said the lawyer's story seems "wild" because TMZ is packaged in a film-coated tablet and would not leave traces on a glass cup or bottle.

“The film membrane dissolves only in the intestines. It turns out, excuse me, grandfather had to burp into a glass, and Valieva had to do something with this glass so that trimetazidine would be in her body," Zholinsk told The Dossier Center.

Has anyone been suspended for using TMZ in the past?

The most famous case of trimetazidine in sports doping involved Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.

The three-time Olympic champion served a three-month ban in 2014 in a ruling that was initially not published by China’s anti-doping agency. WADA did not use its right to challenge that Chinese judgment with an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Because it was Sun’s first doping offense, he was punished more severely for his second, and more high-profile, offense of refusing to cooperate with a sample collections team at his home in China.

Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazidine at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She was disqualified from the two-woman bob event and served an eight-month ban.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is trimetazidine, the heart drug at the center of Russia's doping scandal?