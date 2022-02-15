Man, 29, Shot In Leg In Downtown Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in downtown Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol near North Eutaw and West Mulberry streets about 7:11 a.m. when they heard a lone gunshot nearby, Baltimore Police said.

Shortly after, the officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This marks the 83rd non-deadly shooting in Baltimore this year, up from 67 non-deadly shootings recorded this time last year.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.