ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man, 29, Shot In Leg In Downtown Baltimore, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHbAP_0eEyEDXs00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in downtown Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol near North Eutaw and West Mulberry streets about 7:11 a.m. when they heard a lone gunshot nearby, Baltimore Police said.

Shortly after, the officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This marks the 83rd non-deadly shooting in Baltimore this year, up from 67 non-deadly shootings recorded this time last year.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Two 19-Year-Old Men Shot In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 19-year-old men were shot Friday night in northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:19 p.m. to the 3200 block of Belair Road for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found one 19-year-old man who has been shot. Police then found the second victim a block away on the 3100 block of Cliftmont Avenue. Both men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

ATF Releases New Video Of Person Of Interest In Fatal South Stricker Street Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Friday released new video footage of a person of interest in the vacant rowhome fire that killed three firefighters last month. The agency previously released two images of the person of interest taken from surveillance footage. According to a new release, investigators were only able to obtain the full video this week. “ATF Special Agents and our partners continue to follow up on tips we have received from the public, as well as leads developed throughout the investigation,” the agency said in a news release. ATF...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

104 Fugitives, Including 5 Wanted For Murder, Arrested In ‘Operation Washout II,’ Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced the conclusion of a two-week multi-agency operation that resulted in the arrests of 104 people who had outstanding warrants. The effort was called Operation Washout II and it targeted violent criminals in Baltimore. Police say five fugitives were wanted for murder, nine were wanted for attempted murder, and 28 were wanted for firearm-related offenses. According to a spreadsheet provided by the Baltimore Police department, one suspect alone had 11 outstanding warrants. The police commissioner said these large-scale arrests are deterrence for future crime. “Goal is to have this initiative create a general deterrence that would-be violators would see...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woodlawn Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Baltimore Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Woodlawn man has been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery that happened last year in Baltimore, police said. Steven Arthur, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and a slew of related charges in the May 2021 robbery, according to electronic court records. Police said a 33-year-old man was assaulted and a 34-year-old man was shot and killed at a residence on the 1900 block of W. Fayette Street in West Baltimore on May 31. After an investigation, in which detectives concluded the incident was a robbery, Arthur was developed as a suspect. He was arrested Feb. 7 and is being held at Central Booking, awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Community Leaders Confront Rash Of Shootings Killing, Injuring Baltimore Teens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has experienced another violent stretch of days. Since the start of the week, several people have been shot, including three teenagers. WJZ went to the Brooklyn neighborhood where a teenager was shot on Valentine’s Day. That teen later died. Residents have expressed a sense of hopelessness and feeling afraid “Every night we hear gunshots,” says Lorie Waldvogel, whose daughter reportedly knew the 16-year-old victim. “It’s getting bad around here, with all these shootings. Another young lady spoke with WJZ as she walked along Patapsco Avenue. She said she doesn’t feel safe. “We had someone stabbed in broad daylight not even...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Killed And One Injured In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

Editor’s Note 2/17: Police initially identified the victims killed as juveniles. They have since been identified as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.  BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed two young men and injured a third on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 3500 block of Gelston Drive at 6:20 p.m. Once there, they found a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. They also found two unidentified males, ages 19 and 20, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both eventually died from their injuries, according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Relentless Baltimore Violence: Neighbors Frustrated, Demanding Action After 6 Shot In Less Than An Hour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has recorded more than one murder a day in 2022 with homicides and non-fatal shootings both more than 20 percent higher than last year. Many are frustrated at the violence they see as out of control. “I was in the kitchen cooking dinner and heard the gunshots,” a woman who lives on Gelston Drive told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. Relentless Baltimore violence: This woman was trying to make her dinner in Southwest Baltimore last night when she heard ten gunshots. A 19yo and 20yo were killed and a 15yo was wounded. @wjz pic.twitter.com/MrOSX9aMDK — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 17,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters Group Calls For End Of Baltimore Gun Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters gathered Friday to call for an end to all of the shootings in Baltimore. “We’re inundated all the time with so much violence,” Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters Co-Founder Daphne Alston said. “It takes us away from our healing.” Members of the organization pleaded with the community to stop the violence. “I just want to say this to our young black men: ‘Please stop. It’s not worth it,’” Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters member Latonya Bryant said. Bryant lost her son to gun violence in 2014. “Think about what you’re doing,” Bryant said. “You’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#West Baltimore#Downtown Baltimore#Shooting#Shot In Leg#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Deadly Force Justified In Shooting That Injured 2 Frederick Officers, State’s Attorney Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No charges will be placed against two Frederick officers injured in a shootout with a suspect last week, the State Attorney’s Office said Thursday. “After reviewing all evidence and consulting with the investigators from the Maryland State Police assigned to this incident, my office has concluded that the use of deadly force by Officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder against Dominique Lamar Lewis was necessary and proportional,” State’s Attorney for Frederick County Charlie Smith said. The decision was made after the review of body-worn camera footage, witness statements, and the physical evidence collected after the Friday shooting. The officers were responding to a report of an armed, suspicious man near Key Parkway and Waverley Drive about 12:43 p.m. when the shooting happened, Police Chief Jason Lando said Friday. It remains unclear who fired their weapons in the shooting. The body camera footage and a full report on the shooting will be released after the conclusion of the criminal case of Lewis, who is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Lewis is expected to have a bond review in the Frederick County District Court upon his release from the hospital, the office said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Seek Identity Of People Who Assaulted An Autistic Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for two people who assaulted an autistic grocery store employee in Catonsville earlier this month, according to authorities. The autistic male was assaulted in the parking lot of the Shoppers Food & Pharmacy in the 5400 block of Baltimore National Pike around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 6, Baltimore County Police Department Detective John Connor said. Investigators believe two individuals assaulted the male and fled the area before police could arrive, Connor said. The injured male was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released, he said. Police believe the assault was a case of mistaken identity, according to authorities. Detectives in the Wilkens Precinct have been reviewing surveillance footage to determine what happened and identify the suspects, Connor said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children In Annapolis Says Group Was Harassing Him, Kicked Open His Door

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 41-year-old Annapolis man charged in a shooting over the weekend that sent two children to the hospital says he opened fire following constant harassment from a group of juveniles who kicked open his door. Upwards of 20 people had gathered outside the suspect’s home Saturday night and they were harassing him for several hours, police said. A man says he was protecting himself—opening fire after his door was kicked in—but Annapolis police say he went too far. The shooting ended up injuring a 10yo and a 14yo. We’ll have the follow-up at 6 on #WJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/BnLSjUezmn —...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

USPS Letter Carrier Handed 6-Year Sentence For Maryland Mail Fraud Conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A United States Postal Service letter carrier from Maryland was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud in Brooklyn, Maryland. A grand jury in Sept. 2020 indicted Johnson Ogunlana, 24, of Middle River, and Samson Oguntuyi, 29, of Atlanta, on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, theft of mail by a postal employee and destruction of mail by a postal employee. The indictment accuses Ogunlana and Oguntuyi of working with other people to steal credit and debit cards from the mail, open fake accounts in the victims’ names and set up fake businesses and then use the stolen cards and stolen checks for purchases. In total, the duo is accused of stealing at least $565,000 from two businesses and the identities of at least eight postal customers in Brooklyn, a neighborhood of Baltimore City. As part of his sentencing, Ogunlana has been ordered to pay $232,588 in restitution.  
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

One Man Dead In Harford County House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A house fire in Harford County killed one man Thursday morning, the Maryland State Fire Marshal told WJZ. Just after 1:00 a.m., Aberdeen Fire Department responded to a house in the 400 block of Manor Court in Aberdeen, officials said. The house was fully engulfed in flames and crews were unable to get inside the home due to heavy fire on the first and second floors, officials said. Once at the scene, firefighters found the man inside of his home, officials said. No other injuries were reported. Investigators said there were reports of an explosion, but confirmed it was not due to natural gas. Neighbors tell WJZ the man was on oxygen. The man’s identification has not yet been released. An investigation into the cause of this fire is ongoing. This story will be updated with more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community Reacts To Baltimore Police Commissioner’s Call to End ‘Stop Snitching’ Culture

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison plead with the community Tuesday to help police bring violent criminals to justice. “It will require people who are out there standing right there when crimes are committed to help us hold those people accountable. Because, if nothing changes, then nothing changes,” Harrison said. Harrison detailed the work of detectives in recent cases despite the lack of help from witnesses in particular. “And not only not attempting to stop this behavior, but also being very uncooperative in helping us hold these cowardly criminals accountable,” Harrison said. The culture of silence dates back decades in Baltimore, but...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Man, 41, Charged After 2 Children Shot, Police Say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) –A 41-year-old Annapolis man faces a list of charges in a shooting over the weekend that sent two children to the hospital, authorities said. John Estep is charged with first-degree assault, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and reckless endangerment, among other offenses, Annapolis Police said. The charges stem from a shooting Saturday night that injured a 14-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers were called to Estep’s Obery Court home about 6 p.m. in response to a complaint about teens banging on his door. They were gone when police arrived. About 7:12 p.m.,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Must Expunge ‘Spy Plane’ Data, According To Lawsuit Settlement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  The Baltimore Police Department and the company that operated a surveillance plane program were ordered to expunge all records captured above the city as part of a federal lawsuit settlement. The settlement also blocks the City of Baltimore from implementing a similar program in the future, according to the ACLU. Persistent Surveillance Systems ran the “AIR” pilot program for six months, flying over Baltimore City. Powerful cameras on the plane beamed images to an office near police headquarters. The pilot program ended in fall 2020. In February 2021, the city’s Board of Public Works officially nixed the program. The order to purge...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harrison Calls For More Witness Cooperation To Combat Baltimore’s Crime Problem

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s violent crime is in a spin cycle, affecting some of the city’s youngest residents. A 16-year-old male was shot and killed yesterday. A 17-year-old male was shot in the chest tonight. Authorities say he’s listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The city’s ongoing crime crisis has prompted Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to reach out to the public, urging them to say something if they see something. Harrison expressed his frustration with city crime at a press conference on Tuesday. City residents say they are frustrated too. Roshenda Murray is one of many mothers who lost her children...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

$5K Reward Offered In Columbia Shooting That Injured Mom & 4-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police continue to investigate a shooting in Columbia over the weekend that sent three people, including a mother and her 4-year-old son, to the hospital. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 5300 block of Village Center Drive in the Wilde Lake Village Center in response to a report of shots fired, Howard County Police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old woman who had been shot and her 4-year-old son who was struck in the arm with a bullet fragment, according to police. They were treated at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and released. Later, police said, a 19-year-old Columbia man walked into Howard County General with a gunshot wound. He was transferred to Shock Trauma, where he is listed on fair condition. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the shooting escalated from an altercation involving several individuals, including the 19-year-old, police said. The mother and her child are believed to have been in the wrong place at the wrong time. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information about this shooting. If you know something, call police at 410-313-STOP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy