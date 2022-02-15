ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curtis Reeves trial Live: Testimony continues in Pasco movie theater shooting

By Anastasia Dawson
 4 days ago
Nicole Oulson describes the moment she was shot in the hand at a Wesley Chapel movie theater 2014 during the second-degree murder trial for former Tampa Police Captain Curtis Reeves on Monday. Oulson's husband, Chad, was killed. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Testimony began again on Tuesday morning in the case against Curtis Reeves, who is accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in a Pasco County movie theater in 2014.

A witness who saw what happened took the stand and here are highlights from his testimony from our reporter in the courtroom. This post will be updated throughout the day.

Nicole Oulson, the wife of the man who Reeves shot to death, testified Monday afternoon. She also suffered a hand injury during the shooting. You can catch up with her testimony and what the state and defense said in opening statements here.

In addition, you can catch up on everything you need to know about the background of the trial here and read our story about how the jury was chosen here.

