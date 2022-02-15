ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

UPDATE: Hwy 101 fully reopened at Traffic Way in Atascadero

 4 days ago
UPDATE (10 a.m.) - The #1 (left) lane of southbound Highway 101 at Traffic Way in Atascadero was reopened following delays in completing planned overnight work.
(5:53 a.m.) - Commuters should be advised of the southbound lane closure of Highway 101 at the Traffic Way exit.

CalTrans said the closure is due to overnight roadwork, citing issues with the pavement. Heavy traffic and delays are anticipated for the morning commute.

