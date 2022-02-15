ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian home prices hit fresh record in January- CREA

By Reuters
 4 days ago

OTTAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose 4.9% in January from December to reach a fresh high, as sales inched up 1% on the month, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.

The national average selling price hit a new record at C$748,450 ($588,589) in January, up 21% from a year earlier, the industry group said. CREA's home price index posted a record month-over-month gain of 2.9% and 28% year-over-year, also a record.

($1 = 1.2716 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

