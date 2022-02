Virgin Galactic has opened ticket sales to the public for the first time, offering rides to the edge of space for $450,000.Richard Branson’s space tourism company is selling 1,000 tickets for a 90-minute ride aboard its VSS Unity, taking off from Spaceport America in New Mexico.“We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier.Passengers will be able to experience micro gravity 80km (50 miles) above ground-level and witness the curvature...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO