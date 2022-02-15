Connecticut woman's body found outside Bronx cemetery with 'multiple injection shots' in her buttocks

A Connecticut woman was found outside a Bronx cemetery with injection shots in her buttocks, police say.

Officials say two women claimed they found 53-year-old Maxine Messam, of Bridgeport, in a compromised state outside Woodlawn Cemetery.

They say the two women brought her to NYC Health + Hospital/Jacobi just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They left her and her car at the hospital, where was pronounced dead. Multiple injection wounds were found in Messam's rear-side.

Officials say they aren't sure yet if the injections found in her buttocks killed her. There's no word as to what was injected into her.

News 12 spoke with a certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Scot Glasberg, and he said he believes the injections were done illegally.

He added that there have been reports of these procedures being done in secret and that cheaper costs are motivators.

"We've heard of it, people doing in hotels, people doing it in their garages, in their basement. Often, it's not even a physician, it's people who are not medically trained," Glasberg said.

He said injections of silicone aren't used at the same rate today by plastic surgeons for procedures involving the rear-side.

Glasberg says anyone looking to do these kinds of procedures should do their homework, research the surgeon and make sure they're certified.