When it comes to home theater, size matters. While an 85″ TV is still regarded as large, the days of 85″ screens in dedicated home theaters are a relic of a bygone era when DVD reigned supreme and Blu-ray was the new high-definition thing. It is at the 100″ screen size (give or take a few inches) that things get really interesting, especially with the unprecedentedly low prices of big-screen TVs. The question is what role projectors will play in the future of home theater when you can get a flat panel display of the same size, and at a similar cost, to an entry-level native 4K projection system?

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO