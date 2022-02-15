ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Companies House Filing Indicates Zopa Limited Has New Significant Shareholder

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas filed several new documents on Companies House with one indicating a new person with significant control. According to the document, Plata Holdings UK Limited now holds 75% or more of the shares in the...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companies House#Holding Companies#Peer To Peer#Plata Holdings Uk Limited#Zopa Limited#Zopa Group Limited#Plata Financial#Ci
Motley Fool

Could This New Indication Create a Blockbuster for Pfizer?

With the approval, Pfizer gains access to an addressable market of more than 1 million patients. Cibinqo should generate $1 billion in annual sales potential for Pfizer. Pfizer is priced cheaper than its industry peers. In mid-January, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

ING Groep Has 10B EUR In 'Excess Capital' - Shareholders Could Benefit

The ING Groep (ING) is a Dutch Bank with The Netherlands and Belgium as its core markets. While the bank barely survived the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, it is now one of the best capitalized banks in the Eurozone and the FY2021 results seem to indicate the bank has almost 11B EUR in excess capital above its internal capitalization requirement (which is already more strict than the regulatory requirement).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Space.com

A new Chinese rocket company has raised more than $100 million

One of China's newest launch startups has been raising serious amounts of money for its range of increasingly complex "Gravity" launch vehicles. Orienspace was founded in 2020 and announced itself last year after securing initial funding of $65 million, detailing plans for a series of rockets. The firm has just secured a further $47 million, the company announced in January, making it one of the most well-backed Chinese launch startups despite its youth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy