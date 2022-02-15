BPD: 16-year-old boy shot by police in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a 16-year-old boy late Monday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Around 10:34 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pensinger Road and Buena Vista Road for a teen saying he was going to harm other people, according to police. When officers arrived they located a 16-year-boy who was armed with a knife.

During the confrontation, police attempted to take the teen into custody by using a Taser at least one time before shooting the teen, according to police. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The officer was wearing a body camera and that footage will be released at a later time, according to BPD.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

