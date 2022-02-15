ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD: 16-year-old boy shot by police in southwest Bakersfield

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Of8H4_0eEyCZvs00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a 16-year-old boy late Monday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Around 10:34 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pensinger Road and Buena Vista Road for a teen saying he was going to harm other people, according to police. When officers arrived they located a 16-year-boy who was armed with a knife.

During the confrontation, police attempted to take the teen into custody by using a Taser at least one time before shooting the teen, according to police. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The officer was wearing a body camera and that footage will be released at a later time, according to BPD.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 9

Related
KGET

KCSO searches for missing teen last seen in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen by her family on Jan. 21. Tashiana Camplese, 16, was last seen in east Bakersfield. She is described as black/white, 5’6″, 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in crash that killed Bianca Flores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Friday pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges filed in connection with the crash that killed Bianca Flores. Seated in a wheelchair, his right leg heavily bandaged, Iqbal Singh made his first court appearance since the Feb. 2 crash on Panama Lane. In addition to second-degree murder, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD releases video of homicide to illustrate cycle of gang violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Thursday released a video of a deadly shooting from 2014 — believed to be related to another homicide this year — to help show the cycle of gang violence occurring in the community. The video shows Errol Scorza and Abel Trujillo, wearing the white shirt, exchanging […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Man considered at risk missing from East Bakersfield, BPD says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a Bakersfield man who is considered at risk. The man is Floyd Dennis Clark Jr., 59, and was last seen around 2 p.m. on Mount Vernon Avenue near Bernard Street in East Bakersfield Thursday. Clark is described as white, 5-feet-4-inches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD officer charged with vandalism in connection with hit-and-run investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vandalism for allegedly damaging a cellphone during a hit-and-run investigation. The arrest of Officer Nicholas Bell came after an internal investigation where multiple BPD employees reported the incident to supervisors, police said. “The Bakersfield Police Department holds its employees to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man wards off mailbox thieves with pistol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local man warded off mailbox thieves with his pistol in central Bakersfield, avoiding a potentially-deadly attack. This comes as mail theft surges in Kern County. Eddie Garcia says he stepped outside to take his dog for a walk when a man charged at him with a hunting knife. He says […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bpd#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man arrested 3 times within 16 hours in Glendale

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
KGET

KCSO seizes 27 stolen firearms in Tehachapi, arrests 1

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tehachapi man for possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of stolen property Thursday. Tehachapi resident Aaron Rodgers, 40, was arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. Deputies said they executed multiple search warrants searching […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Dogs returned to their owner following January robbery at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two dogs have been returned to their owner after they were stolen at gunpoint last month in Buttonwillow, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. KCSO said a man was walking his dogs at Tracy Avenue and Interstate 5 when he was robbed by several suspects on Jan. 22. The thieves got […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Driver booked on suspicion of murder in crash that killed Bianca Flores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 35-year-old man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly racing in a Ford Mustang that collided head-on with another vehicle, killing its driver. Held without bail, Iqbal Singh is also booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and engaging in an illegal speed contest. He’s due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD: Two women wanted for shoplifting at Nordstrom Rack

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting from Nordstrom Rack in southwest Bakersfield last year. Just before 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, two women shoplifted from the Nordstrom Rack on Stockdale Highway, according to BPD. One woman is described as white, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested in connection to series of Kern River Valley burglaries in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies say they have arrested a Lake Isabella man on suspicion of after-hours burglaries to multiple businesses last year. KCSO said 32-year-old James Peale was arrested on Feb. 11 on multiple counts of second-degree burglary. Investigators say the sheriff’s office received reports of burglaries in February 2021 to businesses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shafter man identified as pilot killed in helicopter crash in Fresno County

Editor’s Note: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office originally identified Steven Wilson as 60-years-old. Officials have since clarified Wilson was 53-years-old. This article has been updated with the correct age. FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a pilot who they say was killed in a crash late Tuesday night in Fresno County. The Fresno […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy