Talk about risking your whole life for your son. Cody Hooks was competing in a bull riding competition at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas this past Saturday, when he ran into a terrifying encounter with a bull. Shortly after being released from the gate, Hooks was bucked off the enraged bull, and was completely knocked out after hitting his head hard on what appeared to be the bull itself. Unable to move and unconscious at the moment,

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO