An Airbnb Host Installed a Coin-Operated A/C Unit Guests Have to Pay to Use

An Airbnb host charged a guest for air conditioning, and the internet thinks they deserve an instant one-star review.In a TikTok that now has over 300,000 views, user @papiwhiterice filmed a video of the air conditioning unit inside the property they were renting from Airbnb. The unit appears to be controlled from a coin-operated lockbox. The TikToker wrote, “When your Airbnb host charges you for air.” @papiwhiterice #airbnb #travel #viral #trending #tiktok ♬ Originalton - POV’s The thermostat featured in the video is made by a brand located in Spain. According to its website, the company designs...

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO