An Airbnb Host Installed a Coin-Operated A/C Unit Guests Have to Pay to Use

 4 days ago

If you book an Airbnb this summer, you might want to bring a roll of quarters with you. At...

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Airbnb host earnings hits milestone, increase during pandemic

Airbnb hit a milestone recently with its hosts reaching a total profit comparable to the cost of International Space Station. Since 2010, Airbnb hosts have earned a total of $150 billion, with $60 billion in the United States alone. This high income for hosts means they are able to afford bills and renovations for their homes, keeping them in shape for the ongoing travel trend.
97X

Renter Says Airbnb Had Coin Operated Air Conditioning

I've been to some pretty sketchy hotels, some pretty grimy rentals, and some pretty stingy places where they'll seemingly charge you for breathing, but I've never seen anything like this. A TikTok posted a few days ago has gone viral, showing a property that they rented through Airbnb that has...
The Independent

Airbnb host charges for air conditioning as energy prices soar throughout Europe

An Airbnb host charged a guest for air conditioning, and the internet thinks they deserve an instant one-star review.In a TikTok that now has over 300,000 views, user @papiwhiterice filmed a video of the air conditioning unit inside the property they were renting from Airbnb. The unit appears to be controlled from a coin-operated lockbox. The TikToker wrote, “When your Airbnb host charges you for air.” @papiwhiterice #airbnb #travel #viral #trending #tiktok ♬ Originalton - POV’s The thermostat featured in the video is made by a brand located in Spain. According to its website, the company designs...
ECONOMY
Indy100

AirBnb host baffled by guest who couldn't open fridge door

An Airbnb host has gone viral after sharing messages from a confused guest who couldn’t open the fridge door or use the stove correctly. TikToker Michelle (@theflowertruck) posted the video captioned "I just need to know if my Airbnb guest is okay", which has received over 4.8 million views for the guest’s bewildering behaviour.
AIRBNB
