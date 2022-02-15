Student struck by hit-and-run driver at 34th Street and High School Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A hit-and-run driver struck and injured a 12-year-old girl Tuesday morning near Northwest Middle School on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of West 34th Street and North High School Road.

IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart said in an email that medics transported the girl to Riley Hospital for Children in critical, but stable condition.

Stewart said the driver in the vehicle fled the scene. Police have not provided information about a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

In a statement, Indianapolis Public Schools confirmed the girl was a student at the nearby middle school.

"We will continue to monitor the student’s progress and hope that police will find the person responsible," the statement read. "Speeding and distracted driving in school zones are a problem throughout our city. It’s a problem that needs to be addressed, quickly. At IPS student safety is always a top priority, and we will continue to be vigilant in these situations."

Police not provided any additional information. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

There have been several other traffic incidents near schools this school year across central Indiana.

