The #1 19-0 Ellsworth Eagles take on the #8 10-8 Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, February 19th in the final Class B Quarterfinal from the Cross Insurance Center. The game tips-off at 3:30 p.m. Join Chris Popper for the call of the game. The game will be broadcast with the pregame starting at 3:15 on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO