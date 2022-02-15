Saints Baseball Cracks the Win Column with a Sweep of Lamar

Despite Mother Nature’s struggle to bring lasting warmth to campus, Muhlenberg baseball’s first pitch is scheduled for Feb. 26. Ryan Hebert ‘22, a two-time Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll award recipient and an All-Centennial Conference second team player, is looking forward to playing a full length season this year. Hebert says, “Last year we were only allowed to play 14 conference games, mostly all on Saturdays. Typically, we play a 40-game, 5-game-per-week schedule. I haven’t had the chance to play in a season like this since high school.”
