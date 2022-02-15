ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Baseball Cracks the Win Column with a Sweep of Lamar

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dropping four games last week at #4 Weatherford and two game Sunday to Lamar, the Saints baseball team is in the win column. Seward swept Lamar 14-4 and 10-0 Monday afternoon at Brent...

