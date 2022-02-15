5 things you need to know - Tuesday, February 15

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, February 15.

Governor Polis set to kick off his re-election campaign in Pueblo today

Today, Governor Jared Polis will be in Pueblo to kick off his re-election campaign.

Polis, along with Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, will be at Brues Alehouse Brewing Company on the Riverwalk at 6 P.M.

From there they will continue a 4 day tour across the state to meet with Coloradans.

Pueblo City Council approves $1,500 Water Tap Fee for Pueblo West

Pueblo city council voted last night to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Pueblo West Metro District.

It would mean Pueblo West pays the city $1500 for every new water tap, while the metro district leases water from the city for the next five years.

The vote passed 4-3 and sparked controversy among the city council members.

Producer price index up nearly 10% from last January

A key inflation measure came out in the last hour.

The Labor Department's Producer Price Index for January shows prices rose 1% from December, and nearly 10% since last January.

Both numbers are higher than expected.

Norway increases their lead, and the US maintains 3rd in the 2022 Olympics

Here's a look at the Olympic medal count.

Norway continues to distance itself with the most gold medals, now with 12.

Germany is in second with 8 gold, and team USA is in third currently with 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Well above average warmth with a couple Red Flag Warnings

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Are you ready for Springtime warmth across southern Colorado?!

Westerly downslope winds will kick temperatures nearly 15 degrees above average through the afternoon!

Fire danger is high in Las Animas and Baca counties due to strong winds and low humidity. The winds will be strong and gusty over the mountains and valleys, but snow cover on the ground will keep fire danger low.

