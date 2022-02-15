ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Bae is back in London and this time he's chopping up a load of avocados

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Salt Bae has been entertaining celebs, influencers and people with £800 to burn on gold-flaked steak for years by this point, and now he’s back in London after going away for a bit.

Only this time, it looks like he’s swapped big slabs of meat for avocados.

The Turkish chef, real name Nusret Gökçe, left the country at the back end of 2021 to open a new restaurant in Saudi Arabia.

He’s returned to Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge, and it seems he’s been using his time away to practise his knife skills.

The Insta-famous butcher went to town on a bunch of avocados in a new video posted online, slicing four in one (genuinely quite impressive) move.

Never knowingly understated, Salt Bae shows his typical flair in the over-the-top clip.

After filling up our timelines by sprinkling salt over slabs of meat ever since first going viral back in 2017, could Salt Bae be moving to a plant-based diet after his latest video?

Somehow, we doubt it.

It’s not the only thing he’s been posting on his Instagram recently, either. The restaurateur also announced his return to the capital by posing around the city, modestly calling himself “London’s new icon”.

Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge restaurant opened last September and quickly became known for its wallet-busting prices – with dishes including a £850 golden steak and a £100 gold burger.

Social media users raged at the extortionate prices at the time, with a can of Red Bull setting customers back £11 and a golden Cappuccino costing £50.

The restaurant also didn’t go down well with customers online , ranking 20,491st out of the 23,811 on Tripadvisor .

Reality TV star Gemma Collins also said she felt ‘ sick ’ after she paid £1,450 for the infamous 24-carat gold steak at the venue.

The current manager of the establishment Mr Mehmed previously defended the high prices after criticism on social media.

Speaking to My London , Mehmed, the boss of Nusr-Et Steakhouse, said that their prices are not uncommon in London.

He said: “Some people, they want to just talk. People have complained because they have seen bills on social media for people who’ve paid £10,000 for a bottle of wine.

“But you can find these prices all around London. The service and the quality we are providing is extremely high.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
