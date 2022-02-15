ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here Are The Top Three Super Bowl LVI Commercials, According to USA Today‘s Ad Meter

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6Rpn_0eEyAcYl00

These ads stole the show during Super Bowl LVI.

Halftime Show Wins Super Bowl (TV-PG; 1:30)

While the Rams and the Bengals treated fans to a show on the field in Super Bowl LVI, the slate of new commercials that were released during the game also proved to be a highlight.

Acquiring an ad slot was no easy task for companies hoping to make their mark during the big game. According to Front Office Sports , multiple 30-second ads for this year’s game went for over $7 million per slot.

That price is undoubtedly steep, but it can pay off if a commercial is able to leave a mark on the viewers at home. The days after the Super Bowl are often filled with conversation about what ads stole the show.

So which commercials were the best during Super Bowl LVI? USA Today‘s ad meter is one way to measure success

USA Today had 150,000 panelists weigh in on conversation surrounding the commercials for the 34th year on Sunday. With 64 new ads to choose from, USA Today boiled its final rankings down to the best 10.

Here‘s a look at the top three, according to the USA Today ad meter :

3. Doritos/Cheetos: "Push It"

USA Today ad meter rating: 6.73

2. Amazon: "Mind Reader"

USA Today ad meter rating: 6.77

1. Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage: "Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie"

USA Today ad meter rating: 6.82

The complete list of the top 10 commercials as ranked by USA Today‘s ad meter can be found here .

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes defends fiancée after another round of undue online criticism

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken to Twitter to defend his fiancée Brittany Matthews. The NFL star's future wife has faced an inordinate amount of online criticism in the past year. On Wednesday, she was unduly mocked following an interaction the couple had at a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
KATU.com

Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas

Kara and Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas chatted about the Big Game and about what you can wear to the game watching party! Click here for more information about Ashley.
CELEBRITIES
Fox 19

‘I’m Joe’: Burrow mic’d up for Super Bowl LVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In case anyone on the Los Angeles Rams defense did not know who Joe Burrow was going into last Sunday, they surely do now. During Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals young star decided to introduce himself to some of his opponents. NFL Films released audio of Burrow...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Joe Burrow#American Football#Bengals#Front Office Sports#Doritos Cheetos#Usa Today
BBC

Super Bowl 2022: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp dedicates win to Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp has dedicated his team's Super Bowl 56 victory to Kobe Bryant. A five-time NBA champion, the Los Angeles Lakers great died aged 41 in a helicopter crash in January 2020. After scoring two touchdowns in Sunday's win, Kupp was named the Super Bowl's...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Reporter Michele Tafoya Makes Controversial Statement On Fox News

Ex-NFL reporter turned political strategist Michele Tafoya appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Wednesday night. Tafoya, the longtime Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, is stepping away from her sports media career. Her last game was the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The longtime NFL sideline reporter is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Teams In Play For Tom Brady? NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady said earlier this week that he’s comfortable with his retirement decision, though much of the NFL world isn’t buying that he won’t eventually come back. On Wednesday, longtime sports media figure Bill Simmons revealed his “prediction” for the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s future.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
Classic Rock 96.1

This Would Be the Perfect Wedding Gift for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany

We all know that Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews will be tying the knot in 2022, this is a love story that should be celebrated. This young couple has overcome obstacles that most of us will never know and they continue to lean on each other and navigate life in the spotlight. But the real question is what on earth would you buy this couple as a wedding gift? When I saw this property, I knew this would make the perfect wedding gift for Patrick and Brittany.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy